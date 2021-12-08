Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 08: Profits are on the cards

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you are likely to take control of your life instead of just sitting around watching. You need to focus on achievable targets to succeed. Luck is likely to be on your side and you may be able to clear all hurdles that come in your path effortlessly. Do not be too harsh or too critical of yourself. Take your own time to work on yourself to gain maximum benefits in the long run. You may accelerate the pace of working to finish off pending tasks. You are likely to meet new people, with whom you may forge lifelong bonds. Your cooperative nature and willingness to help others in time of need may earn you many well-wishers. Property matters are likely to get into legal trouble. Keep them for another day.

Gemini Finance Today

Financially, your day seems to be average. You are likely to earn profits from a family-run business. Some of you may travel abroad to expand your commerce but may not receive expected gains. Money transactions need careful dealing.

Gemini Family Today

The day could get you some challenges on your domestic front. You may not get along with your relatives, which might start to affect your children and your personal life too. Sorting out issues amicably is likely to restore peace at home.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, you may find it smooth sailing. Your seniors may appreciate you for your sincere efforts. Monetary benefit in the form of a bonus could be on the cards. You may be motivated to perform even better.

Gemini Health Today

Healthwise, the day promises to be very good. You may be able to get rid of chronic ailments. A slight change in diet pattern may reflect on your skin. Including aqua aerobics in your fitness program is likely to benefit you immensely.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life appears to be all rosy. Your passions are likely to be at a high and you may plan fun activities to enjoy with your beloved. You both are likely to depend on each other for emotional support, which may strengthen the ties.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

