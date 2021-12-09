Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 09: Love is in the air

Gemini (May 21- Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, you are certainly one of the most intelligent and witty signs of all the zodiacs. And, you are enough clever to take this quality as your biggest opportunity in almost every tough and challenging situation. You will be required to be your intellect best today, as you might be solving some small problems in both your career and personal life. But, with your wisdom, you are surely going to win the challenge and people's hearts around you.

Gemini Finance Today

Today, you must be a little cautious about online scams and frauds. Don't fall prey to cyber gimmicks. If thinking of buying a new vehicle, you may pause and delay it a bit more. Some monetary gains are predicted by the end of the day.

Gemini Family Today

You are feeling to stay in your comfort and peace zone today and will not want to be disturbed and bothered by anyone. But this can be a cause of concern on your domestic front. Try to make things smooth and better with your spouse.

Gemini Career Today

This is a favorable day for those in uniform. Some of you are also likely to hear regarding promotion or salary hike. For those who have newly joined a job - a satisfactory day at work is predicted.

Gemini Health Today

You might not be feeling the right kind of energy today, making you experience some dullness and lethargy in your body. But, remain active by sticking to your fitness regime and going out for a brisk walk in the evening to refresh your spirits.

Gemini Love Life Today

Today, you will get all the pampering and love in the world from your partner or spouse. You will be the apple of their eye and certainly, you are going to enjoy this affection. Also, you must reciprocate their emotions with a sweet gesture of love and care.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

