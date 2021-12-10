Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 10: Not a good time to invest

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Lead from the heart not the mind, Gemini! Just as Diamond can be found in the coal mines, stones can exist in lovely settings too. Don't be fooled by the glossy, gleaming, beautiful veneer of things or people around you. In your nature to gravitate towards what looks good and fun, you may miss looking at the darker sides of things. Open your eyes to the whole picture, it may lead you to reject for the right. Remember all chocolates don't taste sweet.

Gemini Finance Today

If thinking to build a nest egg, start saving now. Don't be much joyed on receiving a little profit from sources as your careless actions may lead you to pay through the nose. Not a good time to invest in property.

Gemini Family Today

It doesn't matter how big the house is, what matters is the amount of love you all share, Gemini. So, remember to be affectionate and be caring towards your family. Shower them with love as what we give returns in abundance.

Gemini Career Today

Congratulations! You may soon be on the zenith of your career. It's time for the years of efforts to pay off. You may have a smooth landing in your dream course or job. Make sure not to lag behind and keep the good work up!

Gemini Health Today

Start your day with full-on energy and enthusiasm and everything seems going well. Avoid taking cold showers for the day. Pay attention to your hair health. Get a hot oil massage as it may help relieve some amounts of stress. Rest, you will find yourself in the best of health.

Gemini Love Life Today

The stardust is falling in your castings spell to take you in the direction and make you meet the special one. Trust your guts and proceed accordingly. If you feel attracted don't feel ashamed to confess.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

