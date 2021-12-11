Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 11: Control your arrogance

Dear Gemini, you really have to watch out for your domestic affairs. A much more strategic planning may be required to get rich. Control your arrogance and develop some sort of gratitude towards your family members.
Geminis really have to watch out for your domestic affairs as you may come across a few disputes with your family members today.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A Gemini is said to be the best of all the zodiac signs. There is a reason why the Gemini family is the best one is that they enjoy their own company. They like to enjoy and have fun individually. Geminis are very much generous and thoughtful. Also, Geminis are quite stubborn with the choices they make. Overall a fine day may be expected. Your health could be satisfactory but disagreements at your home may sour the mood. Geminis really have to watch out for your domestic affairs as you may come across a few disputes with your family members today. You can look forward to a happy time in your workplace. Now that you have seen the gist of the overall day, let us look into the other aspects of daily life.

Gemini Finance Today

A much more strategic planning may be required to get rich. So Geminis, the age-old savings bank account may not fetch you good returns, you may have to advance your financial planning.

Gemini Family Today

Geminis may have to control your arrogance and develop some sort of gratitude towards your family members. It is obvious to sometimes forget our roots, but make sure that does not ruin the genuine relationship.

Gemini Career Today

Gemini's career front looks fantastic for the day. You may impress your boss with your great communicational skills. Some of you may be of good help to your co-workers and shall be responsible for relieving their burden.

Gemini Health Today

Today you might enjoy the peace in your mind. A fresh feeling may surround you to keep your mind occupied. Enjoy the vibe Geminis!

Gemini Love Life Today

Love birds may have a sweet time with each other. Your relationship may be taken to the next level if both of you are ready for it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

