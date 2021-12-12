Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 12: You will be put to test at workplace

Gemini (May 21- Jun 21)

Today, you will find yourself in a tricky and troublesome position at work where your wittiness is going to be put to test. But, as cool and flexible as you are, you will find no difficulty in dealing with this. With a mediocre day to your experience, you are going to make it the best you can with your smartness. But at the same time, don't be so overconfident and deal with everything optimistically.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

Be ready for a fantastic day ahead for all your major financial endeavours. You are going to have some future planning discussions with your boss or board members which will bring you good returns on your planned investments.

Gemini Family Today

You can expect to travel international along with your partner or a spouse. And this will let you explore a new city or place altogether. Your children and elderly members at home will be all supportive and understanding. You are going to experience a great day on the domestic front.

Gemini Career Today

Career-wise, this day seems to be a little tough and challenging. You will have to put in more effort and hard work than your usual and even with this, you might not get the due acknowledgement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

With the pandemic still going on, you are advised to take care of all the precautions and safety norms properly and especially if you are travelling. Also, be consistent with your fitness rituals and don't skip exercises in order to attain the best health.

Gemini Love Life Today

You might be running busy today but don't neglect the needs and wants of your spouse or partner. If you do so, you may feel that the spark is getting lost somewhere. You may plan for some surprise to rise up things for the better.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026