Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 15: Eat wisely

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Being alone has the power that you can handle, Gemini. Some steps need to be taken alone it's the only way to really figure out where you need to go and what you truly want. It's not the absence of company but the moment when your soul is free to speak to you and help you decide which way to choose. Remember the loneliest people are the kindest all because they don’t wish to see anyone else suffer and so are you, Gemini. If you are able to quote your lightning quick thoughts you can gain so much needed peace and clarity meditation is your greatest ally.

Gemini Finance Today

You maybe soon getting the bangs for your bucks, dear. Be ready for the wealth to knock your door and greet you sweetly. Remember the more warmly you entertain a guest the more they love spending time in your company and visiting you.

Gemini Family Today

For you family is where you act the worst but are loved the most. Remember no family is perfect or always filled with joy. You may fight, stop talking to each other at times. But in the end family is your only support when you fall and the love can always be there.

Gemini Career Today

There may be a new and exciting project at the front. Remember creativeness alone can’t be the key, put some efforts on research materials too and you can nail it! What you need now is as the cliché goes, working smart not hard. Be respectful to the subordinates too.

Gemini Health Today

New beginning seems to be on the cards. If planning to travel don’t forget to carry your medicine kit. You may experience a slight cold or feel feverish during the journey but don’t let it spoil your trip. Prevention is better than cure so eat wisely.

Gemini Love Life Today

It may feel like it’s over but it may be the beginning of new times. Some revelations in love can destroy the very foundation of on which you built your dreams together. Remember, love offering little compassion and this much pain can never go right. Taking a step back sometimes is the best thing to do.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

