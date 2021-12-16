Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 16: Small gains are foreseen

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you are likely to face ground realities, which may make you double up your efforts to succeed in life. You may be committed to self-improvement, which is likely to improve your chances of grabbing only the best things available. Your stubbornness might become one of your strongest points as it may help you stick to one task with total concentration and dedication. Your focus may not waver and you are likely to achieve what you have aimed for. Your child-like charm and attraction draw people closer to you, who may stand by you for long. Your honesty and receptive nature are highly valued by others and they also work to your advantage. Fun times ahead are foreseen as a long due travel plan may materialize. Students need to work hard to achieve their goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

On the economic front, there may be a sudden increase in your expenses as you may be thrifty in financial dealings. You might spend money on expensive gifts or pieces of luxury instead of necessity. Small gains are foreseen for some.

Gemini Family Today

A family outing may be satisfying and worth cherishing. Spending time with loved ones is likely to improve your interpersonal skills. The married will find it smooth sailing on the domestic front today.

Gemini Career Today

On the professional front, situations are likely to work in your favour. Your talent and skills may be appreciated by senior officers, who are likely to give you a chance to lead from the front. You may shine in your area of work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

Health-wise, a proper diet and regular exercise may show positive effects on your overall wellbeing. You may not worry about minor ailments, as your strong immunity is likely to take care of them. Meditation may bring peace.

Gemini Love Life Today

On the romantic front, you may find it difficult to balance your love life with hectic work schedules, which might create rifts in your relationship. Misunderstandings between you both may crop up, which you need to sort out patiently.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Light Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026