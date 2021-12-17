Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 17: Career front seems satisfying

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are easy-going and adjustable. They are willing to try anything at least once, so it's better not to mess with them. Because if you do, you are surely going to lose. A Gemini prefers to be in a relationship for the long-term thus you take good time to make sure before committing. Although at times Geminis can also be a little shaky or nosy. You may enjoy satisfying health today which might allow you to perform very well in your career. Your overall day is going to be fruitful, wherein you hold a great chance to enjoy monetary benefits. Now that you have seen the gist of the day, let us see what your stars have planned for you.

Gemini Finance Today

Your business trips may prove to be fruitful and you may receive outstanding payments cleared from the client soon. You will enjoy gains in businesses.

Gemini Family Today

An idea of expanding the family business may be discussed with a ray of hope. All good vibes are going to surround your home.

Gemini Career Today

Your career front seems to be satisfying for the day. Honesty and integrity will take you far in your chosen field, but be ready to remain true to your own beliefs and ideals.

Gemini Health Today

Stars assure you that you feel healthy and full of energy today. Your intensity of personality may increase to the next level. Live this moment fully and capture it in your pages of good memories.

Gemini Love Life Today

There is something that might not be visualized, but the bond keeps on holding both of you on the same track. You may wait for the fireflies to lighten up your dark night with the tiny ray of hope. Spouse is likely to offer you a good time to free you from stress and worry.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

