Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 17: Career front seems satisfying
horoscope

Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 17: Career front seems satisfying

Dear Gemini, your overall day is going to be fruitful, wherein you hold a great chance to enjoy monetary benefits. You will enjoy gains in businesses. Your career front seems to be satisfying for the day. 
Your overall day is going to be fruitful, wherein you hold a great chance to enjoy monetary benefits.
Published on Dec 17, 2021 12:06 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are easy-going and adjustable. They are willing to try anything at least once, so it's better not to mess with them. Because if you do, you are surely going to lose. A Gemini prefers to be in a relationship for the long-term thus you take good time to make sure before committing. Although at times Geminis can also be a little shaky or nosy. You may enjoy satisfying health today which might allow you to perform very well in your career. Your overall day is going to be fruitful, wherein you hold a great chance to enjoy monetary benefits. Now that you have seen the gist of the day, let us see what your stars have planned for you.

Gemini Finance Today

Your business trips may prove to be fruitful and you may receive outstanding payments cleared from the client soon. You will enjoy gains in businesses.

Gemini Family Today

An idea of expanding the family business may be discussed with a ray of hope. All good vibes are going to surround your home.

Gemini Career Today

Your career front seems to be satisfying for the day. Honesty and integrity will take you far in your chosen field, but be ready to remain true to your own beliefs and ideals.

Gemini Health Today

Stars assure you that you feel healthy and full of energy today. Your intensity of personality may increase to the next level. Live this moment fully and capture it in your pages of good memories.

Gemini Love Life Today

There is something that might not be visualized, but the bond keeps on holding both of you on the same track. You may wait for the fireflies to lighten up your dark night with the tiny ray of hope. Spouse is likely to offer you a good time to free you from stress and worry.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gemini horoscope gemini astrology sun signs
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP