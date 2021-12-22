Gemini Daily Horoscope for Dec 22: Do not engage in lose talk

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The day begins on a bright note with much happiness at both work and home. Your amazing intuition and foresight may enable you to make the right moves in an important task assigned to you, so definitely follow it whenever possible and reap the benefits. Continue to work hard and ignore the distractions surrounding you. Keep the faith and stay focused to succeed. Your flexible attitude and knack for connecting with those around you by sharing ideas would make your friendships and partnerships more rewarding and valuable. Those looking to migrate to a new country may receive a positive notification. Students will need to be attentive towards studies as a backlog may prove difficult to clear later. If you are considering selling an old or ancestral property, this may just be the right time; as you may strike a lucrative deal.

Gemini Finance Today

Your loan application is likely to move forward today and may come through shortly. Investment in gold and precious metal is likely to prove very beneficial. Keep your eyes open to explore new avenues of business as a joint venture with someone close promises to be profitable.

Gemini Family Today

Young family members or children would make steady progress today and even win accolades, bringing contentment and joy at home. Those looking to expand their family are likely to receive positive news shortly.

Gemini Career Today

Do not engage yourself in any kind of gossips or lose talk because it may tarnish your image at the workplace. Making hasty decisions on the professional front may turn out to be counterproductive and have unforeseen consequences in the near future.

Gemini Health Today

Your efforts towards healthy living by eating right, yoga, meditation, and exercise may start yielding good results and you may experience a bloom in health. Those of you looking to kick a health vice may succeed in finding the will to stick to your resolution.

Gemini Love Life Today

For married folks, your spouse is likely to remain cooperative and support your decisions today. Youngsters in love are likely to get the blessing of their elders to seal the bond after brief opposition.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

