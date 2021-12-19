Gemini Daily Horoscope for December 19: Imbalances on domestic front

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you may want to take swift action in anything you do instead of sitting and wasting your time. You may want to lead from the front and not watch from the sidelines. The day may be quite favorable for you as most of your pending tasks are likely to get completed one after the other. You may want to thank the people that stood by you during tough times. Your renewed interest, relentless efforts and enthusiasm to start afresh and bring major changes in your lifestyle are likely to show positive effects. Good news may be waiting for you towards the end of the day. Travelling to a foreign land may broaden your horizons and help you understand different cultures.

Gemini Finance Today

Your financial condition is likely to improve soon as your business flourishes. You may be able to invest surplus capital in speculations after thorough research. Funds from an extra income source may take care of your expenses.

Gemini Family Today

Those living alone may want to visit home. Your domestic life is likely to be full of ups and downs due to certain misunderstandings and disagreements between family members. Bring normalcy at home with your reasoning abilities.

Gemini Career Today

Those working in the public sector may have smooth sailing at work. If you are looking for a change of job to another city, now is the perfect time to take that step forward. An impending appraisal may come sooner than expected.

Gemini Health Today

On the health front, some weather-related ailments are likely to cause discomfort. Get it checked in time. Breathing exercises and yoga asanas are likely to bring relief physically and mentally.

Gemini Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your partner may crave your affection but your busy schedules might keep them waiting. Paying special attention to their demands may bring you both closer to each other. Do not let misunderstandings ruin your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

