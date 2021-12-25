Gemini Daily Horoscope for December 25: Enjoy your day to the fullest

Gemini (May 21- Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, you are engulfed and occupied in so many desires and endeavours one at a time that you simply wish that there could be two of you to make life easier. And, that is why you are represented by a celestial twin image. Today is Merry Christmas and you shall enjoy it to the fullest without being worried about the future and without prioritizing thousands of things straight in your head. Today just enjoy, relax and get in the right vibes of the day. You have so much to accomplish, but yes that can be done later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today

You will be highly skeptical about what and where to spend your money at. But, you are lucky, as the stars predict a favorable day for you in the financial aspect. Hence, you can enjoy the day and things with finance will eventually fall into the right place.

Gemini Family Today

There is a joyous and cheerful atmosphere in your family today and all credit goes to the festivities going on. You may also plan a short trip to a small island nearby by the year-end with all your family members.

Gemini Career Today

It is advisable for you to dig deep in the matters that involve reading and writing work as they need to be handled with some extra care. People from the entertainment industry are going to benefit today, expect some appraisal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today

Healthwise the day for the Gemini sign seems to be okay with nothing unusual expected to happen. However, you must keep a watch on the health of the elder members in the family; make sure they don't indulge in too many sweets as it will heighten their glucose levels.

Gemini Love Life Today

For you Gemini, it is going to be a wonderfully romantic day. You are going to get the extra pampering and love from your partner or spouse. You will also be favoured unconditionally even on some "not so right" things and matter.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Sandy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026