Gemini Daily Horoscope for December 28: An excellent day on cards

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A Gemini has a fiercely rebellious streak that does not like to be told what has to be done. Gemini very much prefers to do things in their own way rather than blindly following the rest of the pack. A Gemini usually has zero time to waste. Geminis usually would fall in love with time and so are said to be punctual. A soothing day might pass by you today without you even noticing to have reached the end of the day. You are blessed with an excellent health today, so make the most out of it. Luck seems to be on your side to favour you with economic gain. Dear Geminis, steps taken today may lead towards big gains in the future. You may use this day to energize and warm the bodies and hearts. After understanding the gist of the overall day, now let us focus on every aspect of the day in detail.

Gemini Finance Today

Unexpected success might brighten up your day. It is a good idea to try your hand at something new at this time frame.

Gemini Family Today

Today new family issues may arrive to be discussed so you are advised not to lose patience. Some of you may get into a heated argument with family members.

Gemini Career Today

A productive day at your workplace may leave you with a sense of satisfaction at the end of the day. Students may also find this day to be productive in terms of your academics.

Gemini Health Today

Geminis’ morning seems to be very excellent today! You may feel very energetic and may get an opportunity to win against someone in a race.

Gemini Love life Today

Things may look good with your partner around even in your tough times; keep your partner close as it will bring the light of hope in your darkest times.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

