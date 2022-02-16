Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 16: Keep an open mind

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Gemini today is an excellent day to surround yourself with the love of your family. All you need is to accept the day with open arms. Take out time to meditate on your thoughts and plan out the entire day’s routine so that any hurdle does not derail your routine. You may find success in one aspect and failure in another. What matters is giving your best and moving ahead. Introspecting and determining long term goals should find a spot in your to-do- list today. Give importance to your mental well-being as well. Students are suggested to try new methods of learning to retain all information for a long time. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that your travel plans may bring best possible results. Businessmen can expect positive news regarding their travel plans, some may get a chance to travel to far-flung places. It is advised to keep an open mind and be patient stance to may help you gain good outcomes on property matters. Some old dispute regarding ancestral property may take a turn if your favor.

Gemini Finance Today

Being careful with whatever monetary decisions or actions you take today is the best advice. You may want to refrain from getting involved in shady deals that offer quick and high returns.

Gemini Family Today

Today is an exciting and joyous day for your family. You may receive some surprise from your folks that may change your overall mood. Spend quality time with your significant other and reconnect.

Gemini Career Today

Your day at work may not turn out as expected. Be careful in your assignments and double check and verify everything before delivering. Seeking guidance or help is not a sign of weakness.

Gemini Health Today

Your health looks good today. You may still want to put in more efforts and improve your healthcare routine. Engage a friend or family member to go for walks or join a sport.

Gemini Love Life Today

There may be some sense of discord between couples, which may be related to something done in the past. All misunderstanding should be cleared and transparent communication should be practiced to regain harmony.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026