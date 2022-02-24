Gemini Daily Horoscope for February 24: Stars suggest, don't rush

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

You’re fiercely independent and an efficient multi-tasker. You want to take on newer and challenging tasks all the time. This is great, but you need to remember that you have to allow yourself time to rest too. All this hustle will be futile if your mind is exhausted and can no longer help you.

Gemini Finance Today

Finances look good today and this week, in general and you might even be in a position to gain more if you take smart decisions and start investing. Small but steady steps will lead to a healthier financial future.

Allocate money for what you’ve always wanted to do as the timing is right and, in your favour, too.

Gemini Family Today

You’ve been there for your family no matter what. You’ve supported them throughout. Let them do the same for you now. You should just try to respect their opinion and make sure you understand their perspective too. Indulge in fun activities and family dinners to ease out the pressure.

Gemini Career Today

You might be struggling to maintain a balance right now. It’s getting exhausting and you know you’re not in a position to fight this feeling. You’re unhappy because you’re not being able to achieve everything you’d planned to, but believe in yourself a little more, give it time. Don’t rush things. Remember, slow and steady always wins the race.

Gemini Health Today

Now isn’t the time to overwork. You can’t afford to burn out. Your work isn’t all that matters. Give your body and mind the break it needs. Your fatigue shows on your face. Pay attention to what your body allows you to do not stretch yourself beyond that. A healthy body and mind are your greatest assets, always remember that.

Gemini Love Life Today

Romance looks excellent right now and you’re advised to take the plunge. If you’ve been wanting to take the relationship to the next step, you should discuss it with your partner because they might be feeling the same way.

For singles, the time is right. If you've been wanting to ask someone out you should go ahead. Things might just click for you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

