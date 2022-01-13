Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 13: Income gains are on the cards

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

It is great day to learn something new. Geminis can feel free to proceed with the implementation of their plans. The stars do not indicate any serious obstacle to the achievement of your goals today, but you are advised against excessive haste. Be reasonable while taking major decisions and remain calm throughout the day. You may have to fight for your opinion, so be cool. It is advised to ignore people’s comments and discouraging statements and stay motivated. It is a good idea to pursue your hobbies and interests and expand your knowledge. Some of you can embark on long-distance travel pertaining to work. You can invest in property today, and gains from ancestral property are also indicated. Students are likely to get the fruits of their hard work and may feel capable of achieving success in their field.

Gemini Finance Today

Due to your past investments, there can be a rise in your income. In such a situation, you can also decide to re-invest that money in a sound profit-making plan. It is possible for your deal to turn out very successful.

Gemini Family Today

You are likely to help and support your younger ones and nay receive a thumbs up for your genuine concern. Consult your family members and elder before taking any big decision as this may enable you to take the right decision.

Gemini Career Today

At work you feel satisfied and ready for all the tasks you need to perform. You may have to strive hard to prove yourself and are likely to get the necessary support from your seniors and colleagues. Government employees expecting a transfer are likely to be fortunate.

Gemini Health Today

If you are unsure of your health, consult a doctor. You may face some digestive issues, which can be taken care of by staying away from junk food. You may remain conscious of your looks and personality as cosmetic enhancement pays off.

Gemini Love Life Today

Those in a romantic relationship can face some trust issues. If you are unhappy with how a love relationship develops, be honest and frank with your partner. Married persons can experience dissatisfaction in their relationship due to lack of communication.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

