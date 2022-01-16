Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 16: Make courageous choices

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

Gemini, your intellect is remarkable. You have genuine interest in different things. Multitasking is not new for you as you manage many things at once. Having so many options in your career and relationships have always been confusing. It makes it difficult for you to choose one as the duality of your sign can see situations and people holistically. Make courageous choices and be firm at it.

Gemini Finance Today

Today your stars are in a great mood and it is your perfect time to invest in a property or any asset. Today you will feel positive and overwhelmed as a great deal is coming up your way. Today you might take a chance to invest big and will not face any sort of betrayal.

Gemini Family Today

Today you might feel disturbed and stressed because of family drama and feel disappointed or some harsh words from your near dear ones might break your heart. Your partner might get aggressive and not support you. Children need to be attended with attention and concern. Avoid having any discussions that may heat up the environment today.

Gemini Career Today

You might feel energetic and have positive vibes but at the same time be cautious and not overload yourself with new assignments as you might not be able to finish your tasks on time and might face disappointment from your superiors.

Gemini Health Today

You will feel sporty and enthusiastic and may go for a good brisk walk today. Some of you will have a good spa leaving you relaxed and their prices will not leave your pockets empty. Also, mid-aged people will feel energetic enough to have a good time playing with their kids.

Gemini Love Life Today

Today singles may feel elated with lots of marriage proposals and you might meet the love of your life whereas couples will spend the perfect time in your life and enjoy their partner's company.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

