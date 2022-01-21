Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 21: Pay attention to your health
GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)
You will learn to live your life with the right people soon. You should stop taking validation from other people and choose your own course. Your finance will be great today, but you should separate your needs from your wants. Your family will be needing you; they are very vulnerable at this point. Your career will touch new heights and you will learn new skills with the right people. You should pay attention to your health as you can fall sick. You should learn to figure out the right people for you as you might get betrayed from your loved ones.
Gemini Finance Today
Separating needs from your wants would be great for you. Stop spending on unnecessary things. You will not have any money related problems and the flow will be good.
Gemini Family Today
Your family is going to need you. You should be there for your family, especially your partner. Stick around your family and spend more time with them then you have in the past. You can also go for a family business.
Gemini Career Today
You will do great today. You will meet new people who will help you in learning new techniques. You might also get the promotion you have been waiting for. Always ask for clarifications from your business partners if there is something you are not understanding.
Gemini Health Today
Your health can degrade if you do not pay attention to it. You should indulge yourself in different activities to avoid getting sick. Make your inner self happy, it will help in making you healthy and happy inside out.
Gemini Love Life Today
You should look after your loved ones as this time is a little vulnerable for you. Keep a close eye on your close ones as they can get away from you. Communication is the key here.
Lucky Number: 7
Lucky Colour: Peach
Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)
Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com
Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com
Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874
Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026