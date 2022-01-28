Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 28: Financial position looks pretty

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Be mindful of who you share your secrets with today. Someone with dubious intentions could be lurking in your circle. Don’t get paranoid or read too much into everything and avoid launching pre-emptive attack. Steer clear of drama by sticking with logic and facts. Don’t let anyone take advantage of your kindness. You may feel stuck on the idea of perfectionism and being too critical of yourself. Calm your breathing and control your thoughts. Not everything turns out the way you want. There is no one ‘should be’ or ideal situation. Learn to mold yourself as time demands. Be flexible or you’ll break. Don’t zone out and miss what’s in front of you. There are looming chances of a trip abroad that may open doors in ways you never expected, so accept changes in life. Those waiting for the perfect moment to purchase a property may finally do so today. Your stars are in your favor.

Gemini Finance Today

Your financial position looks pretty much under control. Be proud of yourself for being clever in monetary issues and cutting down on needless indulges. You can consider investing in some good and safe deals. Work on finding ways to increase your income through another high-paying job or a side business.

Gemini Family Today

Family atmosphere looks good enough dear. There may be some minor disagreements between siblings but trust your smartness to find a way out of it without anyone getting upset. Communication is the key. Those with elderly parents at home may find it difficult to find the balance in work and taking care of their needs.

Gemini Career Today

Avoid being impulsive and accepting more tasks than you can complete. Work only as much as you can honor the commitment. Maintaining a low profile and finishing work on time should be how you roll today. Today you may need to improve attention to detail, output, and concentrate more. Businessmen may need to go the extra mile to crack a deal.

Gemini Health Today

Your health looks good today. Why don’t you include more muscle-building exercises? Eat healthier to sustain energy throughout the day, and do not skip any meal. Some may feel uneasy today. Consuming warm water and Home-cooked meals may make you feel better. Those under prescriptions are advised to seek the help of their doctor to chart a diet plan and amount of exercise feasible.

Gemini Love Life Today

Looks like you are Cupid’s favorite today! There are tremendous chances of episodes of explosive passion that will leave couples flabbergasted and breathing hard! Flame the fire and enjoy the time together to connect at deeper level. Don’t be surprised if you realize to have found the one. It was just waiting to happen dear. So, love and live every day.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

