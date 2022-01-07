Gemini Daily Horoscope for Jan 7: Try not to dwell on unpleasant

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The favorable position of planets is likely to have a positive impact on your everyday affairs. You likely to be full of energy and all your pending work may be accomplished with remarkable ease. You can suggest or develop any new initiatives, as most of your undertakings, even those you thought unlikely to succeed, may turn out better than expected. A competitive and proactive approach will go a long way in helping you achieve success. Strive for expertise in your field as you move ahead in life. Your happy-go-lucky approach ensures everyone feels good around you. This is an exceptional time for students, especially those aspiring to pursue research. Those looking for alternative accommodation may come across an ideal one very soon. An outing to adventure sports spot with your friends or near one is likely to be exhilarating and full of thrill, so pack your bags.

Gemini Finance Today

Business people are advised to not hold themselves back from taking risks and make efforts towards expansion. You will do well if you take a cautious approach to financial matters and aren’t wasteful. Remain modest in your needs and be satisfied with small profits.

Gemini Family Today

The renewed vitality in your professional life may take a toll on your family life as you are likely to spend less time with your family members. Family conflicts between generations will need your diplomatic skills. Moderate a meeting to talk things through urgently.

Gemini Career Today

You are likely to be able to successfully execute any project that you may undertake at your workplace today. Salaried employees may remain committed to deliver greater output. They could be offered a promotion, along with increased remuneration for their efforts.

Gemini Health Today

Endeavor to give your body maximum rest periods and take light exercise until you feel like returning to your regular normal exercise regime. You are likely to recover from any ongoing health issues with right medical approach.

Gemini Love Life Today

Try not to dwell on unpleasant trifles: all problems are easily solved if you treat them with humor. You are advised to maintain flexibility in your behavior to avoid spoiling your marital life. Those facing problems in love life will experience stability shortly.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle

