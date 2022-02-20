Gemini Horoscope Today: Astrological predictions for February 20

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)



It is advised that you make a budget and stick to it, pledge to cut down on your expenses right from the beginning to prevent you from any kind of crisis in the future. If you are not good at financial planning, try taking help from a friend or family. Try to work hard for your progress and do not try to take any shortcuts for success as it might not go well with you. Try to take care of your weight management and eat healthy.



Gemini Finance Today

You will get a rise in your income. It should be assisted with investments and revenue generating inputs. If the flow of money is regular for you, it is advised that you take care of the outflow of your assets.

Gemini Family Today

You should be able to help your family in their difficult time through emotional support and money both. Your family might start looking for a partner for you as marriage is in line for you.

Gemini Career Today

This time is suitable for students who are pursuing their graduation or post-graduation. Do not take anything lightly and keep working hard as things might be a little slow paced. Try to work hard throughout the year and not just when your exams are nearby.

Gemini Health Today

Your health is in great shape and you should be careful about it not just today but throughout. Please try to maintain your diet and exercise regularly. You might start gaining weight if you are not watchful and to avoid this you should eat healthy and take care of your weight management.

Gemini Love Life Today

For the single Gemini - this is the right time to find a partner. You will be happy that the one word that you have been feeling in your life is now filled. If you are already in a long-term relationship, you might get married to your partner very soon.

Lucky Number: 15

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026





