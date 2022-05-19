Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 19, ‘22 states, to save money

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)This is a good day and you may get chance to work with your dream company. Freelancers may work hard to get clients and big project; it is good to understand how to bid and get new offers and projects using various sites. Your health condition may allow you to explore property market and find out the suitable options to invest your money.

Gemini, you are in good shape on the financial front, but still, you should learn how to multiply your savings using best possible options available in the market. If you are planning to hit the road or take your spouse or partner on a trip, then leave the thought behind as stars are not favoring any business or leisure trip today. Those sitting for competitions will be able to maintain their focus and put in their bit to clear the same.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead:

Gemini Finance Today: This is an excellent day. You may set up your new office and hire resources to deal with your clients. Some may relocate for job purpose and spend money on movers and packers.

Gemini Family Today: Day seems good on the home front. You may have to work hard in order to impress your spouse and have a long-term impact on his or her mind. Kids may try to spend time with you.

Gemini Career Today: Day may bring mixed results. Today, you may feel proud of your professional success and plan to celebrate your achievements with loved ones. But, you still have some milestones to achieve.

Gemini Health Today: Day may be quite hectic and you may be busy in preparing for an event at home. Guests may visit you. It is important to take care of your health despite of your busy schedule.

Gemini Love Life Today: You are going to have a super romantic year ahead. Singles who are waiting for someone, they may meet someone special.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

