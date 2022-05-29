Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 29, '22 states, new avenues

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Today, your decision-making power will be strong and you will, invariably, make the right decisions in different situations. Working professionals may do well in their job and are likely to get appreciation from seniors. New avenues will open for people who are thinking of starting a new business. However, curb your expectations of high returns. Today you may also have to work hard to bring balance to your family life. You will make efforts to reconcile the family members and eliminate misconceptions about each other. Your ability to prioritize important tasks will serve to well. On the personal front, single natives will be able to meet their significant other. Students may face distractions in their studies and have to try hard to remain focused. You are advised to take extra care of your belongings; else losses are indicated. New sources of income or inheritance may be on the way. This may help you stabilize your finances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Finance Today This is also a good time to start your own venture. All the plans you made in the past will now start taking shape. You may incur some sudden expenses today. Maintain a proper balance between your income and expenditure.

Gemini Family Today The health of your mother can be a matter of concern. Use home cures if it is a minor discomfort. Some emotional issues from the past may resurface which can increase negativity in domestic life. Remain patient and accommodative.

Gemini Career Today Today will be full of opportunities and you may be asked to lead a team or an important project. This is a favorable time to change your current job. Your reputation among your peers is going to increase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Health Today Those of you who were ill earlier may see an improvement in your health towards the end of the day. Strengthen your body's resistance and make sure to get plenty of sleep. Include some superfoods and multivitamins in your daily diet.

Gemini Love Life Today There is likely to be sweetness in your love life and you may get closer to your partner. The single natives are likely to find their future partners. They can find the dating app or their circle of friends very helpful in finding their mate.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON