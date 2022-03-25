Gold and Sun Signs: Astro advise for women who love to wear gold

Astrology has its own take on the relationship between metals and planets. Just as the Sun is related to gold, likewise other planets are also related to other metals. According to astrologers, gold has negative effects as well.

According to astrology, the Sun is related to gold and copper. Silver is ruled by the Moon and Venus. Mars has a connection with copper. Jupiter is related to gold. Apart from this, Saturn and Rahu are related to iron. Let us find out how gold is connected with women’s luck.

In astrology, the Sun is a symbol for head and Saturn is a symbol of feet. Sun and Saturn have animosity. Besides this every element has a unique nature. Gold is hot while silver is cold by nature. According to the scriptures, a person’s head should be cool and feet should be warm. This is the reason why women wear gold jewellery on the neck and silver jewellery on the feet. Women should never wear silver jewelry on their neck and gold jewelry on their feet even by mistake. This could lead to mental stresses and traumas.

According to astrologers, gold also has negative effects. If a woman belonging to Libra or Capricorn zodiac signs wears gold then they might face debts and illnesses.

Adorning gold is believed to be auspicious for Aries, Cancer, Leo and Sagittarius zodiacs. While it gives moderate results for Scorpio and Pisces zodiacs. On the other hand, gold may not be good for Taurus, Gemini, Virgo and Aquarius zodiacs. Besides this, Libra and Capricorn women should try to wear minimum gold.

For happiness in married life, one should wear a gold chain around the neck. To increase the concentration, a gold ring should be worn on the index finger as it is believed to give benefits. The best direction to keep gold at home is Ishaan angle (northeast corner) or naitrya angle (south-east corner). One should always keep the gold wrapped in a red coloured cloth.

Disclaimer: The information given here is based on assumptions and astrological views. We do not confirm this.