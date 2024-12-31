As we turn the Georgian calendar's page from 2024 to 2025, the cosmic energies will influence each of us in unique ways. Kyle Thomas, a celebrity astrologer, shares with PEOPLE that 2025 will bring 'major new beginnings' in the first half of 2025 with this momentum continuing throughout the second half of 2025. Horoscope for 2025: Yearly prediction for each zodiac sign

In 2025, Aries will experience a powerful sense of embracing their true self, leaving behind the struggle to find a "new identity" that may have characterized recent years. This year will bring comfort and confidence in personal desires, goals, and relationships. It's a time for closure on past matters and receiving the karma, whether positive or negative.

Also Read Aries Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

While the first few months may feel slow, it’s actually a great opportunity for reflection on where you've been. You may notice the universe placing more responsibility on your shoulders, especially as summer approaches. Looking at the year ahead, it's a time to establish new patterns that could impact the next three decades of your life, so be mindful of where you focus your energy.

2025 is an exciting year for Taurus, filled with surprises and fresh starts. After the whirlwind of the past few years, you'll finally have more time to relax and enjoy the present, making room for personal growth and flourishing in many aspects of your life.

In relationships, you may experience soulmate connections, whether you're single or already in a relationship. While the year may start off slowly and feel nostalgic, the pace will pick up as the months go on. Life will soon move into the fast lane for you, so take advantage of this time to embrace your authentic self and pursue your deepest desires. Happiness, magic, and passion are likely to follow you wherever you go.

Also Read Taurus Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

Gemini-

2025 is one of the luckiest periods you'll experience, especially during the first half of the year. This time will be filled with new beginnings and opportunities, but success will only come if you actively work toward your goals and intentions instead of waiting for them to come to you.

Also Read Gemini Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

To help guide you, consider creating a vision board or setting clear plans for what you want your life to look like now and in the coming decade. Focus on planting seeds for important areas of your life.

Also Read 2 zodiac signs will likely receive wealth from new sources in 2025. Here's how

Between summer and mid-autumn, you'll feel a strong desire for independence, freedom, and self-expression. You might feel eager to embrace a new version of yourself. While these changes might not feel natural at first, try to find comfort in the new opportunities ahead. This marks the beginning of a long cycle that will push you out of your comfort zone, potentially bringing radical changes to every area of your life.

Cancer-

You may feel something brewing behind the scenes early in the year. But as summer approaches, expect the spotlight to shine on you. This is the beginning of one of the luckiest periods in a twelve-year cycle, offering you the chance to manifest your personal and professional goals. Creating a vision board or setting clear intentions can help you bring your dreams to life.

Also Read Cancer Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

Leo

The start of the year may feel a bit slow, but this is an excellent time to plan for later in the year. As the months progress, you’ll gain more popularity and find new opportunities. Expect a focus on expanding your life through academics, spirituality, or travel. By the second half of the year, introspection and spiritual growth will take center stage.

Virgo-

2025 is one of the most important years for you. You’re entering a long cycle of change, where your identity, purpose, and direction will evolve. In the first part of the year, take time for reflection, especially in your career. By mid-year, blessings, opportunities, and good fortune will flow your way, bringing fulfillment and joy.

Also Read Virgo Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

Libra-

Big changes are ahead in 2025. Early in the year, there will be opportunities for new adventures and horizons. Push yourself to step outside your comfort zone and embrace new experiences. The summer months may bring a desire for freedom and connection with people and cultures that are different from your own. Relationships will take on a karmic quality, and you’ll need to choose wisely who you let back into your life.

Also Read Libra Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

Scorpio-

2025 will bring many cosmic shifts that will alter the course of your life. The first five months may feel slow, offering you a chance to reflect or reconnect with the past. Wealth matters will be in focus, while the second half of the year will encourage you to step outside your comfort zone. Travel and adventure will bring fulfillment, so plan something exciting!

Also Read Scorpio Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

Sagittarius-

2025 is a fantastic year for relationships, with a strong focus on romance. The first part of the year may bring people or situations from the past back into your life. Your home will also be a central theme, with opportunities for growth in your communication skills. This could bring new power and influence, or at least a deeper understanding of those around you.

Also Read Sagittarius Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

Capricorn-

Expect significant transitions throughout 2025. The year may start slow, with some challenges in various areas, but these will ultimately guide you to a better direction. Responsibility in your home, family, and real estate matters will be key, while the second half of the year will bring a magical period in your relationships, both personal and professional.

Also Read Capricorn Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

Aquarius-

2025 marks the beginning of radical transformations for you. Over the next 20 years, you’ll experience major shifts in every area of your life. The first half of the year will focus on your heart’s desires, while the second half will see an emphasis on productivity and wealth. Traveling will bring new memories and opportunities to connect with wonderful people.

Also Read Aquarius Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

Pisces-

2025 will be a year of power and hard work for you. Although the beginning of the year might bring delays and confusion, it will give you the chance to redirect your path toward more fulfilling goals.

Also Read Pisces Yearly Horoscope 2025 prediction says a mixed bag of opportunities

Your focus will shift to home and family, and wild changes will unfold around these themes. The second half of the year will be dazzling, offering exciting new opportunities.