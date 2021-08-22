Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 23

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Handsome returns come from investments. An opportunity on the business front will prove profitable. Travel is on the cards, a comfortable journey is foreseen. Your presence on the social front will be appreciated.

Love focus: A surprise on the romantic front is set to delight you.

Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Off White

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your initiative to limit wasteful expenditure will start bearing results. An oversight at work can get you into trouble. Travel is indicated for some. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love focus: Old couples are likely to enjoy a rejuvenated love life.

Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Colour: Sea Green

*Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Difficulties are foreseen for businesspersons trying to raise capital for a project. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. Putting a newly acquired property for rent is possible.

Love focus: Lover expects to meet you more often, take a cue.

Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Colour: Violet

*Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Watch out for seasonal ailments. Financially, you find things looking up. Upgrading professional skills will be in your interest. Don’t ride with a risky driver. A property issue will be settled amicably.

Love focus: Your feelings may not be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Monetarily, you are likely to grow strong. Keeping your professional front in order will be an ample proof of your efficiency at work. A family issue threatens to become a bone of contention between you and your spouse.

Love focus: Love life promises much excitement.

Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Colour: Red

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your bank balance is likely to swell and make you financially secure. Shifting to better accommodation is on the cards for some. At work, you will have your way.

Love focus: Some delay is foreseen for those looking for love, but they will find it.

Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Financially, you stand to gain a lot. Coordination may be needed to organise a family event. You may be praised for solving a crisis at work.

Love focus: Cracks on romantic front may soon become apparent, take immediate steps to save relationship.

Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Colour: Magenta

*Scorpio (October 24- November 22)

Monetary gains indicated in speculation or betting. Your disinterest will be apparent on the academic or work front, time to tighten your belt. You are likely to save a situation from getting out of hand at home.

Love focus: Severing ties in a romantic relationship is possible.

Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Colour: Light Blue

*Sagittarius (November 23 - December 21)

Be judicious in spending to consolidate savings. Spouse is likely to emotionally blackmail you for getting something expensive. This is a good day to deal with property matters.

Love focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will be in a giving mood on the financial front. Your professional sphere is likely to give you immense mental satisfaction. You find family supportive in all your endeavours.

Love focus: Partner may not be in talking terms with you.

Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Colour: Coffee

*Aquarius (January 22- February 19)

Money earned through speculation or betting will keep your coffers brimming. Earnings are set to rise, as you attempt to double your efforts on the business front.

Love focus: This is not the day to suggest something intimate to lover.

Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

*Pisces (February 20- March 20)

Good earning is foreseen from a side business. A situation on the work front may not be to your liking. Plans to convert a bungalow into builder floors can get underway. A few days’ break for a vacation is on the cards for some.

Love focus: Lover is likely to ignite passion, make the day happening.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Beige

