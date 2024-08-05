Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 5, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

Your experiment with a home remedy will prove successful. Some efforts may be required to stabilize monetary conditions. Prosperity is assured for those involved in trade and business. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: Romantic life appears to be the most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Minor health ailments will be easily countered. Good financial acumen will help some in adding to their wealth. You will soon have a reason to rejoice on the professional front. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. A business trip is likely to open many lucrative opportunities for you. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings will be the highlight on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

An active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Monetary conditions will start showing signs of improvement. A relaxed day is foreseen when you will be busy attending to personal matters. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their efficiency and eye for detail. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Academic success is possible, but not without effort.

Love Focus: Organizing something just to meet your lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

A neglected bodily ailment can aggravate and cause problems. Wealth continues to come in a steady stream, thanks to good investments. Judicious spending will enable you to stretch your money. A party at home or an evening out for some special occasion is indicated. Comfort and enjoyment may elude those setting out on a long journey today. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Your disinterest in a task on the academic front will be quite evident.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under the most peculiar circumstances!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Being a choosey eater has its benefits, as it keeps you in shape. Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. Fires of passion are likely to be reignited. Homemakers can find the day enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Joining coaching classes for improving academic performance is foreseen.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with a lover cannot be ruled out

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Health needs care in this changing season. The money you had been waiting for is finally released. You may be shirking a responsibility that is your rightful duty. The family front is likely to become a lively place soon. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. Extracurricular activities may keep you busy on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you may be hard-pressed to give quality time to your lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Bad health can temporarily put professional commitments on hold. A boost in earnings can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. Remain alert at work, as you are prone to committing mistakes. You will be able to handle a family situation with competence and sensitivity. A lot of new places are likely to be explored by those on an excursion. The day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Trying times are predicted for a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Those on medication will need to stick to the schedule. Increased earnings will help some in repaying a loan faster. You will be able to complete some work allotted to you in record time. A contentious family issue will be amicably resolved. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed.

Love Focus: Romantic life remains most exciting through togetherness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Pay off the sleep debt before it affects your health. You will be able to raise finances to buy something big. Using your gift of the gab to enhance your career prospects may prove insufficient. The success of a family member is likely to fill you with pride. You can be tasked to organize an outing for friends and relations. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest. Some students are likely to struggle to remain in the race.

Love Focus: Your independent ways can put a strain on a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

Guard against excesses to remain healthy. A financial transaction promises good returns. Working women will be able to balance housework and job admirably. You may plan a surprise party for a family youngster. Flying overseas on a business or leisure trip is in store for some. A property dispute may make some knock on the court’s door. Those appearing for an examination will manage to fare well.

Love Focus: The lover will find novel ways to woo or flirt with you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

A distinct improvement in fitness can be expected. A good financial move will prove profitable. This is the time to get into action and make your mark. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Those undertaking a long journey will find the going smooth. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive.

Love Focus: Romance may not particularly be on your mind today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Brown

A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive. Someone close can ask for financial help. The day seems favorable as you efficiently go about your job. An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. An ego clash with someone on the academic front is best avoided.

Love Focus: Small gestures will matter immensely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron