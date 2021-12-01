Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 01

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (March 21-April 20)

“The Fiery Ram” is better left untouched. Your heart holds the riches for your day. If planning to buy land, the stars are bright on the side. There are no situations like sugar and spice on the front so it’s ok to lean on them and together face whatever life sends. Pour your energy in what makes your soul sing and the crowd will automatically cheer hard. Pay attention to your oral health as you may experience some tooth problems if not being careful.

Love Focus: Making love not war is something you have to keep in mind today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You have the ability to see things from a realistic perspective. Don’t spend what you earned to impress. Remember, you have a community to feed not a crowd to impress. Being a family loyalist to you need to “shoulder” some family issues playing the role of a wide man at work. Refrain from getting into any kind of disputable situation. You may face some heart or kidney problems as you are related to root and heart Chakras.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Caring and being sincere in a relationship is good but not at cost of your mental peace.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Try to strike a balance between your individuality and powers. If planning to purchase a property hold a little and think before you act. Disputes are a part of life no need to feel too bad for things you cannot control. The position of Saturn together with the indications of your celestial animals shows you getting the desired results as thought. You will be as “fit as a fiddle” for today with all smiles and happiness circling you.

Love Focus: You will feel the “sun on both sides” in your love life today.

Lucky Number: 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Peach

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

With your celestial animal “crab” and element “water” you may consider the emotional depths associated with your sign. Adopt smart working and your relations will get strengthened. Choose your words carefully and be caring towards your loved ones, as a family is the only straw we can grasp in troubled times. Try and maintain a positive attitude. Your confidence is what will save your day. Remember to eat healthily and pay a little attention to your food choices. Stay hydrated!!

Love Focus: Relationships are sometimes complex but your choice to love each other even in moments you find it difficult, may turn the outcome positive and rational for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Leo (July 23-August 23)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A heart of gold” are the words that can define you the best. Being too much generous can land you in debt or make you face huge losses or even legal issues so be a little careful. Being right is good but don’t forget your basic manners fighting the unjust. Focus your energies on getting the job done right and be fully and truly dedicated to your work. If planning to start gym or cardio then yes! this is the best time.

Love Focus: Those looking out for love may soon meet someone special with whom you will feel connected.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You love to analyze situations people and things around you before making any conclusions. Focus on your positive attributes and remember chance favours the prepared minds. There is some family gathering or celebration with some good news on the way soon. Remember hard work is the key and no shortcut can take you to the top. The solar Chakra governing the digestive system and intestine can bring some minor troubles if not taken care of properly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will feel the vibe and realize the meaning of what a match made in heaven stands for.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Remember your intuition can be your guide map to the road you need to choose. Keep the spirits high and be passionate about the matters taking a firm stand on what you believe. You may receive some guests whom you don’t adore much but don’t worry as things seem to go smoothly with the family. If you are planning for a promotion then be ready you are going to get it soon. Be careful of what you eat.

Love Focus: Avoid being misunderstood and remember trust is not built on explanation and proof.

Lucky Number: 7

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

The sun transiting your sign shows the beginning of the best times for you ahead. You may lose the riches as a part of your silly mistake or abrupt decisions so heads up and think straight. It’s time for the clouds to part and the sun to shine bright and provide warmth to the hearts healing old wounds. The things which were “up in the air” seems to be sorted now. Don’t forget to keep the good work up and avoid being lazy.

Love Focus: Cupid is all set to cheer loud for you today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Being a fire sign your energy speaks as your strength. Nothing to lose and nothing to gain is the best description of your financial status. It’s all laughs and cheers as you are soon going to receive very good news from someone close in the family. Try to find your actual passion rather than listening to advice and you will make the hearts move with your work, passion and dedication. Sometimes a little rest is all that you need to be fresh again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Caring isn’t all about worrying in the head but expressing your feelings and the love you feel.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

It’s time for you to take on greater responsibilities and walk alone. You may want to splurge a big purchase but remember not to be too much greedy. You will be meeting with opportunities to climb the stairs of success Your sense of “responsibility” is all that makes your loved ones go head over heels for you. Those trying to get a job will surely get some positive results soon. Pay attention to your eating habits and manage your routine well.

Love Focus: The stars are happily creating a memorable moment for you but all you need to do is show some courage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Represented by the symbol of the water bearer, you are a deep thinker, who love solving mysteries and problems to their core. Investing in real estate can bring great profits and increase your income by leaps and bounds. Avoid unnecessary conversations and practice ignoring things. Work hard and act smartly to break all the barriers on the work front. Eating the right foods, exercising and staying fit – your new mantra is now showing its magical effects and taking you more towards positivity and spiritual awakening as well.

Love Focus: You will feel more connected to your partner emotionally.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Directing your attention towards your innate traits will make you the magnet for miracles. Take a moment to acknowledge the journey and it’s time to receive the gold star you deserve. Turn your home into a pot of good vibes spreading and receiving love, care and respect. The success you desire is right around the corner but it requires you to remember your strengths and power. Try to maintain your energy level on hectic days and avoid cold beverages.

Love Focus: The stars will bring on the front the emotional balance and assist your stay in the river flowing with love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.