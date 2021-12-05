Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 05

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Find the ways to resolve all your doubts and the results will speak greatly for you. Optimism and walking a step at a time are the keys to achieving your goal. Sometimes spending time with family is much more important than working for the future and continuous worrying. Challenge your limits and you will grow unexpectedly. Keep smiling and rest well as these are the parameters for the better functioning of your body. Read more

Love Focus: Be bold to face your true feelings and confess what you feel aloud.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Find the vibes that will motivate you to think big by reminding you of your inherent powers. You will have the best in income and finances on your charts today. Family is the thing you can never see yourself being separated from, so why behave wild, Taurus? Continue working hard and yes it’s your key to the treasure box you have always been looking for. Sometimes it’s just a relaxing day what you need to get the list spirits back, dear! Read more

Love Focus: Maybe the universe is busy planning something big for you.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

The power goddess reminds you of honouring the natural rhythm of your inner self. You will have a wallet not lacking in coins and notes. Don’t feel shy to express your thoughts openly, you may be standing parallel today but remember being truthful and honest is what actual respect means. Be cheerful and polite to people around you. You may be good at your work but remember, a polite one is always praised. Practice relaxing activities as it may help you regain your lost vibes and be in the competition again. Read more

Love Focus: Remember, “words once spoken can not be taken back”.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Off White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Being self–protective is necessary but being too much complicated is what will make you seem like a puzzle hard to be solved by others. You are soon going to earn riches from some source you have been paying attention to. Your care and love for your family are what will make them adore you even more. Control your excitement and focus all your attention on the work keeping everything aside. Get a good massage done for a relaxing mind and healthy hair. Read more

Love Focus: Reignite the flame, focus more on your partner, give attention, spend time or plan a trip.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your pride is a sword that you wield to protect your sovereignty. You will be able to expand your wants and afford the luxuries you have been wishing for. Your wise decision and calm nature make your stay at the top. Keep the chin up!. You are the star who knows how to strike the balance, Leo! With the qualities of your celestial animal, lion you are brave, strong and that reflects in your health front today. Read more

Love Focus: Communication is the key to truly understanding each other, Leo.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Being known as “the perfectionist” you can be meticulous and single-minded in your pursuit of improvement. Not a very sunny day on the financial front. There seems no gain, no loss situation for you. Your actions will make your parents feel proud and praise you till the end. Your perfection, professionalism, and focus is what speaks and shows through your work right. Engage in fitness activities more, Virgo. Remember to eat well while working! Read more

Love Focus: Learn to balance your professional and personal life and that will save your day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You need to surround yourself with stunning objects and create environments that reflect your ravishing taste. You may land in some financial losses which feel create mental pressure for you to face. Your behaving upright may lead to a fallout with the close ones in the family. Avoid getting involved with your subordinates. Saturn, the lord of karma is going to enter your ninth house. It’s time to take a short break and put your focus and energy on revitalizing the energy and physical health you lost. Read more

Love Focus: Create space for deep intimacy rather than temporary romance.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your determination and loyalty are what can make you stand alone against all odds. Spend according to the income and you will soon receive bliss! There may be a celebration soon to congratulate you on achieving the big in life. Be brave to protect your position and let your work life open the success door for you. Remember to be careful to not land yourself in some kind of accident. Start slow and pick the pace with time later. Read more

Love Focus: Do not doubt your innate qualities just because your partner does not acknowledge them.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are in a continuous quest for dwelling in the depths. Don’t get yourself wrap in a billion things as it may result in not getting any. You will soon find yourself on the seventh heaven all covered in riches, wealth and fame! Your caring and loving nature are what makes your family support your every decision without questions and doubts. Staying in the safe zone because you are afraid of changes could actually create troubles for you in the workplace. The goddess of health is showering you with blessings. Read more

Love Focus: The energies are conspiring to bring a special someone into your life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Being a team player you are easy to merge in any group like an original member. It is not advisable for you to do things “at the drop of a dime “as you may lose more than you earned. It’s good to focus on work but remember bringing the stress home is what has made the atmosphere grow odd. The gateway of fortunes is going to open wide for you. Don’t eat cold or hot things to avoid sensitivity. Read more

Love Focus: Unconditional love is the secret ingredient.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Be humble and you can create waves, Aquarius. Your intuition guides your way; so trust your guts rather than following the advice you receive. Misunderstanding does create distances sometimes. But it’s better to take a step forward and show your interest in resolving the matters. Be cheerful and put all your efforts to make things work out. “ The best of health” is what heaven is putting in your lap, Aquarius. Read more

Love Focus: Your partner will show immense understanding towards you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Compassionate and intuitive, you carry your charm with you everywhere. It’s finally time for the clouds to part and the sun to shine bright through the cracks on the front for you. The atmosphere is soon going to turn light with love being sprayed all over the air. Sometimes things don’t happen the way you want them to but the never ever give up attitude is what can take you out of the puddles. Focus on training your muscles. Read more

Love Focus: A partner who understands your soul is whom you are going to meet very soon.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Off White

