Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 08.

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21- April 20)

You are straightforward and this is what you expect from others as well. It is an excellent day to be present with an opportunity that will help you build it further. Your sibling has a piece of good news to share with you. Motivate them to do their level best. Aries, you have been working hard and vigorously towards your goals. You are still feeling stuck in your professional front. Take care of yourself by eating healthy. Skipping meals will not make you slim.

Love Focus: Spending time with your partner will add the sparks.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You reflect confidence and reliability that makes it easier to confide in you. Take ownership as you might need to give a bit of advice or lend some money to someone for help. It looks like an excellent day to take time off. Spend some time with your family. Take firm decisions and stick to them. Staying fit will keep your energies and mood balanced today. It is the day to break the patterns.

Love Focus: You intend to enjoy your time with someone close to your heart.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

You are an intuitive being who is full of raw emotions ready to burst out. Today is the day when you can purchase a little gift for someone you love out of your savings. You can be invited to a family function or gathering today so pick your dresses. Your hard work is recognized and valued. You will be a little extra focused on your work than the usual day. Avoid catching cold and take medicines if you want to save your day from headaches.

Love Focus: Let your partner know that you can make their day with the role reversal.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Your emotions run deep like your other water signs. Emotions and empathy are your real strength. Keep your Wishlist away and save some of it for future use and investments. Pick up the phone and make some calls today. You have made a few decisions concerning your career and professional life. You often take care of others but this is the time to take good care of your health now.

Love Focus: Getting into regular fights with your love? Avoiding will not work in your favour. Talk it through!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You work hard and know how to demand effectively. You are helpful and jovial, which makes you such a great friend. The flow of money is a bit slow, but you will be doing fine by that. Take care of your mother and visit your siblings today. Your boss is happy this can make you a considerable candidate for the promotion. You can fall sick if you will be careless. Visit a doctor if you feel anything odd or concerning.

Love Focus: Watch your mood, do not get into a fight with your significant partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour:Aqua Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Being an earth zodiac sign you know well how to ground your emotional, physical, and mental energies. Your ability to work hard makes you a good money magnet. You often come across as detached from your family members and friends. Your team knows it and your boss can rely on you. You are very connected to your body, gyming is making you look fit and attractive. You are a hygiene freak.

Love Focus: You are the perfect partner, practical and resourceful.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Libra (September 24-October 23)

It is the harmony and love that are the usual vibes around you all. Some changes will result in unexpected gains in the finance sector. Your family is missing you so pick up your phone and give them a video call. You will make new friends or might be working with new clients. You have found new ways to keep your body healthy and fit. Keep following new routines as it's working for you.

Love Focus: Your partner is going to showcase their love in the form of words of affirmation.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are an intuitive individual who has a great judgment of the situations and people around them. You are learning and earning well now. Let go of your money-related stresses. Spend a happy time together and make memories with your siblings and cousins. Stress is increasing day by day at your job and you are getting out of ways to make excess about it. You want to channel your energy into exercising.

Love Focus: You are stressed and your partner knows it hence they are paying all of their attention to you Scorpio.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A Sagittarius can come across as a non-caring individual where in reality they are full of emotions. The stars are in your favour today, you can expect good monetary gains out of the investments you may make today. 'You have a great sense of humour, and this quality can be helpful today to entertain your family and spend some time with them. If you're seeking a job, you can expect a call from HR or can be shortlisted in the company you interview today. You should start focusing on your health to avoid major health issues.

Love Focus: You can get into a big argument today with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are wise zodiac signs who know how to walk the slow and steady road. Save yourself from unnecessary purchases, it may hamper your financial stability. A piece of good news may cheer up the environment for you. Remember, only by changing yourself, you can expect change. Something that everyone needs to learn from you is the difference between self-love(obsession) and self-care. You know how to take care of yourself and people will appreciate it today.

Love Focus: It's time to show off your feelings. Your partner expects highly of you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Aquarius you are a smart individual who creates knowledge based on personal experiences. Know the fact that money comes to us in the form of waves. Avoid disagreements or arguments in the family today because of them and have fun with your family. Your boss or extreme superior is going to be impressed with your work today. You are always good at sticking to the plans so make a diet chart for yourself and follow it gently, do not leave it in the middle.

Love Focus: Your love partner will get impressed with you today as you will be appreciating their efforts for you and your family.

Lucky Number:

Lucky Colour: Red3

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are a dreamer and a believer who loves deeply and purely. You're likely to invest money in some shares or property that will get you good returns in the future. You can be the centre of the discussion today in your home. This may lead to an argument, better to avoid such discussions. If you work hard and stay dedicated, you can get recognition at work. Stay hydrated to avoid fatigue.

Love Focus: Office romance can be expected too and people have their eyes on you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise