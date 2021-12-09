Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 09 

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

For you my dear Aries, honesty always remains the best policy. You must pay some extra attention to managing your finances. Take care of your children's academics, your attention is needed there also. Your seniors and boss will be all praising you, appreciating you and your hard work. With so much to accomplish in a single day, chances are that you may neglect your fitness goals. Take care of your eyes and don’t strain them much by watching screens all day long.

Love Focus: For you love is the need of the hour.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taurus, your love for luxury and extravagance supersedes all your desires. You will see that money from different sources will flow in and this will help to strengthen your financial status all the more. You all must have open communication to avoid it and remain transparent. Students will be needed to improve their concentration and memory skills in order to accomplish a pending task or assignment. You will experience a great sense of well being today.

Love Focus: You are feeling romantic today and are in the mood to freely express your feelings to your loved one

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be required to be your intellect best today, as you might be solving some small problems in both your career and personal life. Don’t fall prey to cyber frauds. You are feeling to stay in your comfort and peace zone today and will not want to be disturbed and bothered by anyone. If you are someone related to the defence sector, this is a favourable day for you. You might not be feeling the right kind of energy today, making you experience some dullness and lethargy in your body.

Love Focus: Today, you will get all the pampering and love in the world from your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are driven by your frequent mood swings and nobody can predict your behaviour the very next moment. Evaluate all of your investments and discard the ones that are not bringing you any profit from the recent past. Your stars predict a harmonious and peaceful day on your domestic front. Students will have to pay more attention to weak subjects. You are always on your toes to do this or that and today, you will feel the need to take some rest and which you must in order to avoid future exertion.

Love Focus: Today is going to be a lucky day for you in matters of love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Dear Leos, we all know that you possess a big and compassionate heart. The previous investments done by you will bring in the desired good results. It is predicted by your stars and planetary positions, that you may be entertained with your relatives for they might pay you a visit today. You can get your dream job or else apply for it today; chances are that you may get it very likely in the near future. You can experience a disturbed stomach and gut today.

Love Focus: Avoid emotional arguments at any cost.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Dear Virgo, you rule the world with your perfectionism. Today, you will be feeling attracted to invest in some lucrative investment plans. You will have a peaceful environment at home today but some small health issues of an elderly family member can be a matter of your concern. Take the support and advice from your co-workers and work on an assignment collectively. Take a pause, meditate and spend some good time in nature by indulging in its beauty.

Love Focus: Try to give what they ask for better understanding and transparency in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Libra, finding balance in every sphere of life with every aspect involved is what keeps you going every time. A good time to invest in real estate or buying a commercial property will also be beneficial. You can plan for dinner at your favourite restaurant and take everybody out for a good time together. As predicted by your planetary positions, career-wise you seem to be a bit more occupied and busy than your usual days. Stick to your fitness regime.

Love Focus: You may get proposed or if planning to propose, go ahead, it is a favourable day to do so.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Today, make use of all your qualities and you will again come out with flying colours. If you have a hotel business, you are going to witness a flourishing day. It is a good day to enjoy and spend some quality time with friends and family. Just concentrate and make a priority list of important things for today and work on them; everything will fall in place eventually by the end of the day. Don’t take extra pressure of your work or family problems as it can cause mental stress.

Love Focus: You may want to surprise your partner or spouse by taking them to a staycation or planning a short trip together

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you always know how to put your priorities and concern forward in the most assertive way. People who have invested money in the share market will also make good profits. You are advised to take some time out and be with them at least at diner time. You will be occupied till late in the office and would be expected to complete a few tasks before the deadline time. Meditating a little in the evening will help you to gain focus and clarity.

Love Focus: You may feel blessed to be in a relationship with your partner, for he/she may make you feel loved and pampered at a different level today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Capricorn, you are a realist and nobody can take you along for a fantasy world trip. Your past investments are about to bring you good returns. Spending time with them will become therapeutic and will heal your mental stress. You are required to set short term goals and work accordingly for a better day. Your dietary plans that you have been following in the past will bring you good results.

Love Focus: You may have some difference of opinion with your partner which might result in a small misunderstanding.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Dear Aquarius, you are clever and understand things better and quicker than anyone else in the room. With your improved financial condition, you might want to help someone by lending money. The birth of a new family member can also bring in some good news. Today, you may be feeling to take a break from your usual mundane office work. Brush after every meal. Skin related ailments can also be a cause of concern.

Love Focus: You will enjoy the best of your partner and spouse’s company today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Dear Pisces, your philosophical bent of mind is not everybody’s cup of tea to read and comprehend. Nobody is as calculative and manipulative as you are when it comes to dealing with money. Your spouse will have your back all throughout the day. You will be a little extra busy with so much to accomplish in a single day. You are advised to take extra care of your eyes, it is a season of eye flu and you might catch it if you ignore your eye care.

Love Focus: You can be somewhat annoyed with your heavy work pressure and will not be able to devote the due time to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

