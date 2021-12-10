Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your strength and never give up attitude is what could eclipse and cloud the problems with a wink. Each day marks the beginning of new hope and you have to stick to that. Be a little optimistic regarding things and people. Family is not having the same opinions but knowing the differences and accepting them happily with respect is. Your dreams are coming true soon. Hold on to your strengths and you know well what they are! Eating healthily every day will keep the diseases away, Aries.

Love Focus: Sometimes falling in love with the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time is what can make your day unpredictably bright.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Not being particularly expressive, but you don’t hide your emotions either. Money that was stuck somewhere or with someone seems coming towards you. Remember to take care of the ones who supported you through the hard times. Celebrations are on the card now but remember the hard work and make sure to reach the goal. You may experience a rough phase regarding your health. Be a little cautious while if doing sports or working at field jobs.

Love Focus: Holding the sand tight makes it slip away. Love and freedom go together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Coffee Colours

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Don’t be fooled by the glossy, gleaming, beautiful veneer of things or people around you. If thinking to build a nest egg, start saving now. Shower your family with love as what we give returns in abundance. Congratulations! You will soon be on the zenith of your career. Make sure not to lag behind and keep the good work up! Get a hot oil massage as it may help relieve some amounts of stress.

Love Focus: Trust your guts and proceed accordingly. If you feel attracted don’t feel ashamed to confess.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

The first most important step in finding what you want in life is knowing where to look. A good time to make investments that can return you the doubles in future. Cherish your family and spend time with them and you will realize where your strength lies, where it comes from. Pay attention to people around you, as you may be affected by the bad vibes along. Things will not be easy, you may feel wronged or even be blamed for a mistake not committed by you. Try to stay calm and organized.

Love Focus: Someone who will catch your eye at the first sight, don’t miss the chance to take the conversation a little further.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Challenge your limits and attain the new height set up the new benchmark for yourself. While the new developments will yield results, there won’t be harmony in thoughts. Things will solve without any problems and you will be praised for your efforts and help. There may be delays in meetings be prepared to wait long which may open up key opportunities. Due to so much going on at the same time disconnect and spend time alone.

Love Focus: Your love life may take a back seat due to an erratic routine.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Follow your heart and do what’s right for you leaving everyone else out of it. You have a knack for minting money through your deep involvement with work and obsession with perfection. Family gives that feeling of complete relaxation and surrender. Be a little careful about people around you as someone close may stab you in the back to make you move out of the race. Remember you can’t fox things from outside so work on balancing your own energy and focus on your health.

Love Focus: Give your lover space, they need to assimilate their thoughts, don’t force things.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You have the power within yourself, encourage yourself while in tranquillity to be more open to your power. Congratulations it’s time for the returns to act as the gravy train for the rest of your month. Bad vibes are contagious, don’t let them affect your family relationships. You may shine bright if you try to make your own way up. Enjoy the weather sipping chamomile tea and feeling blissful for the good state you are in.

Love Focus: It’s time for you to receive the love you have been giving.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Life is an experiment, Scorpio! The more you practice the better the results are. Going Dutch is what can save you from heavy losses. Work on befriending the young ones and try to acknowledge their opinions with respect. Work on befriending the ones around you rather than criticising them for the works. Finding yourself in high spirits with an active, energetic and fresh mind is how your day may go.

Love Focus: A shift from love to war is what you may face today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Keep doing the things as you trust in the supreme law of karma. The scales are about to tip in your favour. The multiplied profit is what you are going to get today. Be ready to be overwhelmed with joy. Remember you are free to say no whenever you feel so. Doing something that does not fit your moral conduct is what is making you feel uncomfortable and unsettled. The goddess of health is sitting next to you providing you with ample energy and good health.

Love Focus: Give the deserving one a chance and you may love the cosmic connection between the two of you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are like an iceberg having qualities to surprise others with your depth and rich experience in life. Earning a penny is the result of the labour of a day is what you are going to realize today. Your carefully calculated moves make you invincible. Change is the only unchanging thing in the universe. Feeling aligned with the project at hand really ignites the fire of your passion. Take good care of eyes if your works include long screen timings.

Love Focus: Don’t let your partner veer into your territory. Seek respect along with love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

The first rule of manifestation is the intention, Aquarius. The flow of income seems a little disrupted as mercury makes a move in your charts today. Let your family know that doing your own things once in a while is paramount. Don’t be disheartened and look for shortcuts as there are none to success. You may feel like having a weak stomach at the end of the day. Try eating light for the day.

Love Focus: You may not get the one who spoils you with both kind words and presence.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may feel creatively blocked with a lack of clarity. Indulge in brainstorming. Remember to offer prayers to the goddess of wealth and seek blessings. The amount of attention and affection you are providing the young ones in the family is what makes others adore you. Find innovative ways to build towards your vision. Pay attention to your routine and don’t miss the exercising routine. Make time for meditation and manifestation as a part of your health care routine.

Love Focus: Let your partner know that spending more time with them means the world to you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

