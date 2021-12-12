Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 12

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Dear Aries, today you are going to outshine with your over the top creativity skills. You will experience a mediocre day when it comes to your financial chart for today. Everything and every family member at home will be in proper sync with your mood and vibe for today. People from accountancy and human resource will be experiencing a favourable day. Health seems to be perfectly fine for the day.

Love Focus: New friendship can turn into a long-lasting romantic affair.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Dear Taurus, when you want something, you want it to achieve with all your heart and soul. Take some time out and speculate, calculate all your investments and expenditures and plan for the next move accordingly. Don’t worry, you and your partner will handle the situation well and things will be better by the end of the day. At work, you will be needed more than your usual and your input will be counted. You will be feeling the best of your health and will be paid off of your workout and healthy regime.

Love Focus: Your loved one is planning a surprise for you today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Dear Gemini, your quick wittiness is going to be put to test today. Be ready for a fantastic day ahead for all your major financial endeavours. You can expect to travel international along with your partner or a spouse. Career-wise, this day seems to be a little tough and challenging. With the pandemic still going on, you are advised to take care of all the precautions and safety norms properly and especially if you are travelling.

Love Focus: You might be running busy today but don’t neglect the needs and wants of your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You can have your mood swings, but when you are in the right mood, nobody can lead better than you. Today, you might be offered a great business deal and you shall better crack it for some good returns in future. An elderly member will require your attention on health grounds. The start of a new career is also foreseen if you are looking for a quick career change or witch. Take care of your feet don’t overexert them.

Love Focus: The stress and tension in your love life are going to end today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Dear Leos, nobody can be as generous and as big-hearted as you are! For you all Leos, this could be a day to reap success from your efforts and enjoy the maximum of profits from your investments done in the past. Your spouse will have another sense of understanding with you today. Your hard work is needed for the day. This will lead you to win any problem big or small today.

Love Focus: Plan some surprises or take them out on a date.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Dear Virgos, when it comes to being methodological, industrious, practical and at the same time analytical, you win the race as nobody else can. Buying a new vehicle will bring inauspicious results in the business. A good family dinner is expected with everyone sitting together and enjoying a good time. Students will be rewarded with good results. Today, you will feel an unmatched level of motivation. Take care of your joints and massage them with oil at night.

Love Focus: Your partner or spouse will be a little too demanding today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You always know how to maintain a perfect balance in every aspect of life and that is something people have always admired in you. Some monetary help from your elders is also going ease your financial burden. Make the most of this time, and plan for a get-together. Professionals at work will have to work a little late to complete piled up work. You have been a fitness freak in the past and still are today.

Love Focus: Your partner will come to meet you during office hours and their presence will make you feel better.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

If someone trusts you for no valid reasons, you know how to keep up their trust and not break it. It may be a challenging time financial wise, but with your wittiness and wisdom, you will think of multiplying your finances. Your spouse can have unusual tantrums and you are advised to manage this in order to avoid a fight. Your passion can also bring good results in the future. Today, you shall invest in some good gym membership.

Love Focus: Today, please appreciate the small and tiny efforts that your partner or spouse takes up in order to make this relationship smooth and working.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Dear Sagittarius, you are a highly adventurous, travel freak and freedom lover personality. You are recommended to invest in a promising stock as it can bring in good returns. Enjoy a day out in nature and click some memorable pictures together to cherish in the future. Students will be rewarded with good marks. Take equal care of your mental health and meditate to gain some clarity. Do some stretch exercises, yoga for the proper movement of every muscle in the body.

Love Focus: Make sure you spare some time out to give it to your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Dear Capricorns, most of the time you are busy thinking about the good of others and that is how you can be of some good to society. Travel is also foreseen related to closing a business deal. Children at home will need your attention in order to complete their school assignments. If you are making a career choice today, don’t do it in a quick fix. It is better to stick to your routine workout regime and maintain a healthy diet.

Love Focus: For you, love is in the air.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are highly optimistic individuals and exactly know how to come out of a challenging situation with a positive approach. You can easily get your loan approved today. Everybody will feel joyous and cheerful in your company and your children will especially want your love and affection. If you are planning for a business trip, it might not bring you the desired results expected out of it. Eat only home-cooked meals and avoid junk food altogether.

Love Focus: You will be rewarded with some extra pampering, love, care and affection all from your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are spiritually inclined and your higher level of intellect is at times gets tough to match with other people around you. Moving and planning wisely is the need of the hour. All seems to be in perfect shape and sync at your domestic front. Make no compromises and don’t settle for less. Don’t indulge in heavy or excessive exercises today. Instead, you can shift to yoga or some stretching exercises.

Love Focus: A new beginning is also expected for people who recently had their breakups.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

