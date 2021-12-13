Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 13

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This is a good day and you may be inclined towards some adventurous activities and show your creative and fun side. Financial conditions may remain stable and there is nothing to worry about. Someone in your family may become the source of great happiness and pride. Some marketing tips may go well and help promote your business and get new clients. You may stay focused and visit some spiritual places to keep your mind calm.

Love Focus: Your partner may respect your views and opinions and make you feel special today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some good opportunities may knock on your door on the business front. Your consistent hard work has made you capable of maintaining good financial conditions. Someone in the family may plan to shift to a new location for a job or study purpose. Some may get better job offers from reputed and big companies. Gains are foreseen on the business front. It is a good idea to go for a spa or massage to calm your mind and get refreshed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Married couples may feel the tension in the relationship, but things may be solved with patience and the right approach.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a normal day and you need to be cautious on the professional front. You have a stable financial condition and now you are in a position to buy your own home or splurge on an expensive car. Someone in the family may get engaged soon. Some may have to spend extra hours in the office in order to complete pending tasks. Some may plan to enjoy some thrilling activities with friends today.

Love Focus: You may spend quality time with your spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 15

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Try to be respectful and kind towards the views of your spouse or lover. All your financial worries have vanished, so cheer up! Things are normal on the domestic front, so fret not. Some may plan a get-together. You will start your day with confidence and have clarity of thoughts. Some fun and interesting activities may make you feel composed and relaxed today. Some may make major decisions on the health front and work towards it.

Love Focus: You may upset your partner with your careless attitude.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

This is a normal day. Everything seems in sync, but you need to be cautious on the professional front. Some may splurge on family or plan a long family trip. A picnic or day out with your spouse and kids may be quite an exciting and memorable experience for you. You may have to help your co-workers today. This is a normal day on the health front, some may be more conscious about their health and join a fitness program.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Your lover may be in a funny mood today and try to cheer you up.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

This seems to be a favourable day to complete all your pending tasks on the domestic front. You have a good financial condition, and you may earn a good profit by selling ancestral property. This is an excellent day on the domestic front. An old friend or close relative may visit you today. You may encounter many complex issues on the business front, try to be calm while dealing with them. Follow the right fitness routine that suits you the most.

Love Focus: Things are going to be exciting on the love front and your spouse may play a vital role in making your love life content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some may make some tough decisions and try different approaches to make the family front peaceful. You may have to put some more effort into making your business reap rewards for you. Someone in the family may recover from a prolonged health issue. You may have to present yourself in a very good manner in order to impress your clients. You are in excellent form on the health front, so try to maintain it.

Love Focus: Those who are single, are all set to start their journey of love, so make the most of this favourable time.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

This is going to be a good day; you just need to be cautious on the domestic front. You have a stable financial condition, so try to add new income sources to boost your bank balance or savings. Some family disputes are foreseen, so be careful. Superiors at work may appreciate your ideas and smooth decision-making power. Some may also get an appreciation for their perfect health and maintained figure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Singles may meet someone special as stars are favourable to you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

This is going to be an exciting day, you just need to be cautious on the health front. Some may splurge on the decoration of home or office. You may plan a short or long trip with loved ones and enjoy it to the fullest. A new business may take off and start reaping benefits for you, so enjoy your professional growth. Joining a fitness program may help you a lot.

Love Focus: You may have to deal with the mood swings of your spouse, so be calm and patient for a while.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This is going to be a productive day, you may execute your plans on the professional front. You may invest in property or splurge on family members. A younger family may become the cause of disappointment or concern. All your efforts are going to be paid off and you are going to shine and rise on the career front. Those who have been hitting the gym for a long to get back in shape may get desired results soon.

Love Focus: Married couples may feel harmony and peace in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some may try to prove their worth by delivering an important project in time. You may boost your income by investing in many schemes. Someone in your family may achieve academic goals and make you feel proud. This is really a favourable phase of your life and you can achieve your goals on the career or professional front. Some may enrol themselves in a fitness program that may prove effective in the long term.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those who have been facing obstacles or issues in married life, need to find a way to sort them out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Deep Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

This is a good day and many wonderful opportunities to have fun may knock on your door. Investing in any kind of scheme may not give you desired returns, so wait a bit longer. Married couples may face hard times, but things may sort out soon. You may have to deal with some complicated issues on the professional front. You are advised to have a healthy diet and make exercise part of your daily life in order to maintain good health.

Love Focus: Your partner may want you to attend a special event with him/her, so be available.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter