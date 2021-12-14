Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Your easy-going nature helps you make a mark for yourself in any field of work. You may benefit from an old investment, which is likely to bring handsome returns. Happiness and peace may prevail at home, which may give you a chance to understand your loved ones better. Carelessness on your part on the professional front is likely to impact your career in a negative way. Practising yoga and meditation techniques may bring inner peace.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship are likely to take it to the next level.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are an independent individual and love to work on your own terms. Investments made in shares are likely to bring some gains. On the domestic front, you may get to spend more time in the company of your children, which is likely to keep your family members in a cheerful mood. Your well-planned strategies and ideas are likely to impress your bosses and bring you a much-awaited promotion. Pilates and yoga are likely to have a positive impact on your overall well-being.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, misunderstandings are likely to creep into your relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your ingenuity may help you get your work done without any obstruction. An overseas contact is likely to help you expand your business, bringing good gains. Trivial matters may evoke arguments. Keeping your calm may clear things out and restore normalcy at home. Making improvements is likely to get you through and get yourself noticed by those that matter. Sporting activities are likely to keep you in good shape and your best form.

Love Focus: Passions are likely to be at their peak today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Being busy all the while to achieve success has taken away the opportunity from you to enjoy the beauties of life. Carefully planning your finances and keeping a tab on your reckless spending may bring stability. Celebration of an auspicious occasion at home is likely to enhance the peace and accord in the atmosphere. Stay focused in your current job and success will be yours. Yoga and spirituality are likely to help you maintain a positive outlook and balance your chakras.

Love Focus: Singles might face problems in pursuing an individual, on whom they are crushing.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

There is likely to be a marked change in your luck and you may experience a growth in your courage and resolve. You may have to use your savings, which you had kept for emergency needs. Spending time with your family is likely to bring harmony to your relationships. Your stress levels may increase due to the hectic schedules. Modifications in your diet and fitness training program may start to show their positive effects on your body.

Love Focus: With your continued efforts and patient handling of serious matters with your beloved, there is likely to be an improvement.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your personal life is likely to flourish, which may start to show its positive effects on your professional life as well. Money may keep rolling in, which you can put in a new business. Your relationships may become stronger and a sense of belongingness and harmony is likely to prevail at home. Your skills and expertise may help you sail through choppy waters at work. Spiritual healing is likely to help you relieve stress and calm your mind.

Love Focus: You may enjoy intimate moments with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Luck and opportunity may work in sync to turn your dreams into a reality. You may plan to expand your family business and invest extra capital in stocks and shares. You may attend a social event with friends, where you may be appreciated for your good work. You need to work in collaboration with your colleagues and seniors to move ahead. You may get into the company of health-conscious individuals to join a fitness class.

Love Focus: Your caring nature may bring your romantic partner closer to you on an emotional level.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may stay focused on your goals and success is likely to be yours no matter what. Cash loaned to someone in the past is likely to be returned with due interest. A tense family atmosphere may create troubles for you on the domestic front. Your successful handling of tasks may earn you your bosses’ favour and a bonus. Those suffering from chronic ailments may have to seek medical attention as a recurrence of the problem is likely.

Love Focus: Your love life may go on the back burner as you are likely to be caught up in a busy work schedule.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to use your wisdom to face new challenges bravely today. You need to avoid falling into monetary traps to save your financial front. Some unexpected situations at home are likely to give rise to arguments and conflicts with your loved ones. You may be charged up to take new responsibilities, which may impress your bosses. A promotion is likely. Focusing on your stressors may help you to avoid them to stay fit.

Love Focus: You are likely to go public with your relationship status and plan to settle in matrimony with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to express yourself in creative ways and bring about positive changes in your overall personality. You can now plan to put surplus capital in a fixed deposit for later use. On the domestic front, your ties renewed may give you a chance to take care of the demands of your family members. You may be under pressure to perform well, which might affect your productivity. Chronic ailments which you got rid of are likely to return, causing you discomfort.

Love Focus: There may be a mutual understanding between you both and you will take a step towards turning your relationship into a lifelong bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

The day may be full of promises and is likely to bring vast opportunities to improve yourself. You need to consult a financial expert before putting your money in such activities or losses are certain. Keep your calm to bring back normalcy in your already disturbed homely atmosphere. Your seniors may test your skills by giving you additional tasks to handle. A nutritious diet and light physical activity on a daily basis may help you enjoy overall wellbeing.

Love Focus: You may treasure your blissful romantic relationship as you get to spend quality time with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may apply a practical approach in your outlook towards life and your analytical and organizational skills may help you move ahead in your life. Spending too much money on purchasing unnecessary items may pinch your pocket. Enjoy the harmonious homely atmosphere. An advancement course may keep you ahead of your rivals, earning you laurels and a bonus. Proper rest, good food and yoga may help you attain overall wellbeing.

Love Focus: You need to work together towards strengthening the ties to bring back lost love back in life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White