Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 15

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Be discreet with your kindness. “Balance the books” and things will go right on track. Try to respect individual differences and preferences. Your work on the professional front will bring you the peace and harmony you have been yearning for long. The entry of mercury in your cards brings the best of health for you along. Eat to your heart’s content and take care of the health of the old ones in the family.

Love Focus: Remember there are always two sides to any story.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

It’s time to follow your own advice Taurus. You will feel your income multiplying by folds and your troubles being subtracted adding to your financial worth. Unity is strength will be the lesson for the day for you. Move forward with a sense of purpose, as you bridge the gap between passion and profession. The miracles will make you believe in them by curing an old health problem. You will feel mentally strong and motivated to start things again.

Love Focus: It’s the beginning of something brand new on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Being alone has the power that you can handle, Gemini. Be ready for the wealth to knock on your door and greet you sweetly. For you family is where you act the worst but are loved the most. There may be a new and exciting project at the front. Be respectful to the subordinates too.

New begging is on the cards. If planning to travel don’t forget to carry your medicine kit.

Love Focus: Some revelations in love can destroy the very foundation on which you built your dreams together.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Don’t compare yourself with anyone, you are the best in your own way. Congratulations, you are soon going to earn some big bucks. Family is like fudge – all sweet with a few nuts! You should know the way to appreciate the taste and balance otherwise the nuts can make you have a soft tooth. Try to seize the day. Give your ideas a tangible shape before explaining them to others. You are far from the lazy and lack of ambition mode right now.

Love Focus: You never know what may transpire with so much magic in the air.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Connect with the spirit of music and happiness. Let your body flow and the spirits soar. Your new business will soon act as a cash cow for you. Love begins by taking care of the closest ones, the ones at home. There is nothing wrong with changing the strategies and learning new lessons, implementing them. The changes in your appearance and health will motivate others around you to praise you and seek help. Don’t hesitate, feel confident sharing your story and being a role model for the ones who need to focus on health too.

Love Focus: Voila! It’s time for you to enjoy the cute phase full of laughter, fun and love altogether.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Don’t try to live up to someone else expectations and to please them rather than adhere to your own goals and dreams. Someone may trap you into some legal matters leading to the loss of all your savings. God has blessed you with the greatest masterpiece – family. Be confident with your ideas and creations and you will rule the hearts. Drink some herbal tea or detox water to feel fresh and energized again.

Love Focus: Everything happens for a reason and every reason has a back story and feeling attached.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You have a powerful impact on people in your life but you haven’t realized it yet. It’s time for you to move from the rags to riches. Respect and be grateful for the care and love you receives and it’s time to start paying back as a feeling of gratitude. Facing the cold weather may make your survival skills better, you will learn to adapt soon. You will have the perfect balance of your body and mind today.

Love Focus: Your angel and spirits guides are telling you to focus more on your career right now and the love you need will come naturally.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Even the black clouds can give you the best feeling ever. Not a good day to invest in property. Work to earn a living and maybe the heavens will be kind to you. No one can know your heart unless you are open about how you actually feel. You are a bag full of unpredictable gifts, Scorpio. Make conscious decisions to vibrate higher. The health problems are thinking of taking a back seat now.

Love Focus: ‘Inspiration and freshness’ are guiding your day to mark a new start.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are strong proud noble and brave you are a hero to those whom you love. A bright day with calm waters on a financial day. It’s good to have a free lunch but remember your hard work is what will make you feel satisfied and earn a true buck. You should know how to tackle things smartly and not be a burden to your loved ones. Pay attention to your health routine practice yoga poses to relieve the pain.

Love Focus: Love and trust are synonymous – one can’t exist without the other.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some may convince you to go in a direction opposite to the one you have already decided. Get a run for your money or you may end up with the fool’s gold. A very auspicious day as you are going to receive some very good news soon. Your work will give you chills and shocks one after the other, even to the extent that other areas of your life may or may not. Don’t stop yourself from eating what your soul demands.

Love Focus: Your professional frustrations can lead to disputes on a big level.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Seek guidance from the inner you rather than from the outside world. Make the move you have been planning for a long time to stable your financial status. Someone close in the family will recover from a serious illness making everyone emotional and thankful. Keep your eyes and ears open and analyze things and situations very smartly. “ You may feel a little under the weather”. Work pressure may make you have headaches or swelled eyes.

Love Focus: Take a moment to praise and notice the small things your partner does for you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

The better things in life are usually directly proportional to the effort you are putting in. Remember to be careful while engaging in monetary transactions otherwise, you may have to pay through your nose. Appreciate your family’s efforts and shower them with love. Acknowledge the challenges on the way and think from others perspectives too. Eating a lot of junk can cause the misbalance of your nerves resulting in the cold.

Love Focus: Remember, it takes two to either make or break a relation.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

