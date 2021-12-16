Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 16

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You are an optimist and you are likely to bring about positive changes in your life. Your financial front remains satisfactory as you are likely to earn profits from an unexpected source. On the domestic front, you need to exercise caution. On the professional front, new projects are likely to keep you occupied. Health-wise, you may undergo undue work pressure. Scheduling a relaxing massage therapy may give you relief and also help relieve stress.

Love Focus: Those in a long-distance relationship may face troubled times.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Today, your sympathetic nature is likely to win you friends, who may stand by against all odds. You may receive money from a family trading business. There may be frequent squabbles on your domestic front, which is likely to mar the harmonious atmosphere at home. Your professional front appears very bright, as all your pending tasks may reach conclusion. Aerobics and yoga may bring physical as well as mental wellbeing.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are likely to connect on an emotional level with your romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you are likely to face ground realities, which may make you double up your efforts to succeed in life. You might spend money on expensive gifts or on pieces of luxury instead of necessity. Spending time with loved ones is likely to improve your interpersonal skills. Your talent and skills may be appreciated by senior officers, who are likely to give you a chance to lead from the front. Meditation may bring peace.

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to balance your love life with hectic work schedules.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today, your patience level may be at its peak, which may make you take careful steps in the right direction. You may spend on unnecessary items, which is likely to burn a hole in your pocket. Avoid getting into arguments with elders. You may be given additional responsibilities of managing your subordinates in the absence of a senior. With a renewed sense of wellbeing, you may work towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Love Focus: Newly married couples will express themselves better, strengthening physical intimacy in their relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today, your diplomacy and skills to manage people are likely to bring you many prospective offers to choose from. Chances of investing in immovable assets are high for you as money flows in from various quarters. Some of you may plan a vacation to a tourist place together with your family. You will be recognized for your work and are likely to be suitably rewarded for it with a bonus. Pay attention to your bodily needs and seek medical attention when necessary.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to go through a rough heartbreak and separation.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour:Bottle Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Today, your clear thinking and logical reasoning may help you make wise decisions and life choices. Your financial situation might be a bit uncertain today, as you are likely to face some cash crunch. Spending time with siblings may bring happiness. An atmosphere of serenity may prevail at home. You might experience breathing problems due to allergies, but you may be able to bounce back to good health soon. Try calming techniques to improve your overall wellbeing.

Love Focus: There may be uncertainty in your love life, which you need to sort out responsibly.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your enthusiasm and positive energy may start your day on a good note. You must use your backup funds carefully to save for emergency needs. Staying positive and not indulging in gossip-mongering with relatives may be the only solution to maintain harmony at home. Do not lose confidence under stressful situations. Your health is likely to remain fine today but an upset stomach may cause discomfort and irritability. Travelling with family and friends may help you relax and rejuvenate.

Love Focus: You need to confide in your partner but be careful not to reveal too much.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Today, you are likely to value your own personal freedom and you may do things on your own terms. Your expenses could be on the rise, but your steady financial backing is likely to take care of it. Weigh all pros and cons before you set foot in a new territory. Bringing a change in lifestyle and turning towards healthier life choices are likely to boost your energy levels and add to your mental peace.

Love Focus: Today, you may be attracted to an interesting personality at a social gathering and your affections are likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today is likely to be a challenging day for you. There is likely to be a sudden increase in your expenses, which may put you in a stressful situation. Your children may make you proud with their achievements on their academic front. You may have to keep up with the pace or you are likely to lag behind. Eating right and practising calming techniques may help you remain fit and gain inner peace.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enter into a new romantic phase.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Today, with your positive energy and quick-wit, you are likely to get up and get going in the right direction. You may make money from a side business with surplus capital. Sort out your issues patiently and express yourself clearly to restore homely happiness and harmony. You may be given a free hand to bring changes to the workplace. You may invest your time in spiritual healing to get rid of work-related stress.

Love Focus: Young couples in a relationship may take it to the next level by settling down in matrimony with their families’ consent.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today, you are likely to initiate new tasks and show spontaneity in executing them correctly. Your close friend may offer you a partnership venture, which is likely to bring profits in the coming months. Your domestic front may be joyous as you take an interest in your children’s daily activities. Some of your subordinates may help you, but be careful of their intentions. A jogging routine with health-conscious friends is likely to benefit you immensely.

Love Focus: Stay true to your promises to rekindle your relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today, your patience and warm-hearted nature may draw people closer to you. On the financial front, you may add to your wealth by looking for additional sources of income. our family life will be joyful as you pay more attention to the needs of your loved ones. Despite putting in your best efforts on the professional front, you may not be recognized for your services. Yoga may bring peace of mind.

Love Focus: Cheerfulness and harmony may prevail in your love life and you may be able to enjoy quality time with your romantic partner today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

