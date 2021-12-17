Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Charming and Straight forward personality is the golden character of Arians. Your stars are on a favourable side. Some of you might receive the money that people owed to you. A healthy conversation is very essential to keep any relation on track. Keep on the following meditation to enhance your inner peace to live a happy life. The hours of fitness exercise that you have carried out will show visible improvement in your physique.

Love Focus: Some of you may get approval for their relationships from their family which may ignite their Luck for the day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A Taurus has a strong desire for extravagance, contentment, and great things which can lead to intense neediness. Today qualities and quantities of the Products may arrive at a good price to your stores that may increase the demand of customers for your store. Siblings find a way to end their ongoing cold war and rejuvenate their relationship. If you belong to the entertainment industry, you hold a great percentage of chance to win an exciting opportunity. You may have a positive vibe soon.

Love Focus: Look after the tiny things of your life as they matter the most.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your overall day is going to be fruitful, wherein you hold a great chance to enjoy monetary benefits. Your business trips may prove to be fruitful and you may receive outstanding payments cleared from the client soon. All good vibes are going to surround your home. Honesty and integrity will take you far in your chosen field, but be ready to remain true to your own beliefs and ideals. Live the moment fully and capture it in your pages of good memories.

Love Focus: You may wait for the fireflies to lighten up your dark night with the tiny ray of hope.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A trek to the mountains may be coming your way to enjoy your time with family friends! If you were waiting to get rid of your old scooter, then you might get lucky with a good offer. Today you might miss the close friends of your college days. People practising to clear the hardcore civil service entrance examinations may level up to the main level, drawing you closer towards your dream position. Fitness may improve your loving life and career too.

Love Focus: Kindly let go of things and try to fix things as far as possible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Leos are with a burning passion and vision to strive and achieve their goals. Those who are struggling to repay the loan amount will find a way to do so. Your loved ones may put all their efforts to make you a better person and gain fame in society. Students who are good at sports might get lucky for finding an interesting opportunity to go on a training program. Your sick parent might get well today.

Love Focus: Couples feeling insecure about your relationship may try to console your life partner with a gentle hug that keeps your bond cherished all the time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Virgos are people who are absolutely loyal to their closest ones. You may have an exciting day. Those owning Resorts and Restaurants could turn lucky to have a busy day, with a lot of cash inflow. A bond may not be destructed by any kind of misunderstandings. You may get an invite for a better company on this day. Virgo’s health front appears fine. All your skin problems may get the right solutions today.

Love Focus: Some of them may go to any extent to make their partner happy.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Expect that every other aspect of your life seems to be glittering. An amazingly good career growth might add more glory to your life. Think wisely before making any investment decision. Kindly follow your principles and maintain your standards. Let the whole world crave to follow you up. A good career leap may be possible today. Key decisions taken in your career might yield a positive result. This is going to do a lot of good for your physical fitness.

Love Focus: You may feel vulnerable in your new relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

An enchanting day is waiting for you to be experienced wherein you shall enjoy the energy of the body helping you be at your best. Your logical and right approach may help you in chasing good monetary benefits. Some of you may enjoy the good company of friends and relatives. Dear students utilize your time for practice and remember it is not because of luck, but only because of your work. Your health may take a leap to an outstanding level.

Love Focus: Some of Your spouses may agree with your decision of being separated as both of you may realize you are different with aims and ambitions.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A Sagittarius is a fantastic, caring personality type because of autonomy, intellectual and empathy. Sagittarian’s who own fields are likely to get a quality harvest. You might miss your grandparents very badly, but you may not find any source to contact them. Students who are giving their exams may find it difficult to excel. Today some of the coma patients may get normal by the grace of God. A neutralized lifestyle may enable strength and courage to do your best at work.

Love Focus: Some of you may get committed on this special day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Capricorns always tell the truth sometimes without a coat of sugar but are incredibly open-minded and non-judgmental. Your attempts to give a boost to your savings may acquire rich interests. Some of you may enjoy the good company of friends and relatives. People looking out for an occupation may find an interesting way. Some of the critical reports may show good results of being an improvement in their physical health conditions.

Love Focus: Make sure your loyalty surrounds you and fills the strength to hold on in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today brings you an excellent travel opportunity maybe with your colleagues. Think wisely before making any investment decision. You might expect a visit from your siblings which is going to light up the day. Career growth seems to be promising to those working in the infrastructure sector. You might deliberately develop a taste for wellness-related subjects. Some of you love a good lifestyle but might have ignored the health front.

Love Focus: Today you may be cuddled by your partner that may result in feelings of butterflies in your stomach.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Enjoy the benefits but at the same time remain gentle and Humble to people around you. Just go with the flow. Wait for the golden days to come in the future. A good family time is promised by your stars. You may get a chance to go on a business trip with your spouse. You may expect to be supported by tone health. Your health looks good on the account of mental health as well as physical health.

Love Focus: Your present might not be as you may have expected before getting into this commitment.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

