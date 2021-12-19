Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 19

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Today, there may be new beginnings for you to embrace. Even minor events are likely to have a major effect on your life. Profits may pour in from unexpected quarters, which may take care of your monthly expenses. Spending time with your loved ones may bring harmony at home. Try to win over your bosses to save your career with your dedication and commitment. Working out regularly may have a positive effect on your physical health. Read More

Love Focus: Staying away from arrogance may help you connect with your partner on an emotional level.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

Today, your communication skills may be at their peak. You may be able to use them to your advantage wherever the need arises. You are also likely to gain profits from an additional source of income. Children may keep you entertained with their antics and you may get free time for yourself to pursue a long-lost hobby. Youngsters are likely to receive a lucrative job offer. Starting a new exercising routine along with nutritious food may help you maintain good health. Read More

Love Focus: You may get to enjoy intimate moments.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today, you may want to take swift action in anything you do instead of sitting and wasting your time. You may be able to invest surplus capital in speculations after thorough research. Your domestic life is likely to be full of ups and downs due to certain misunderstandings and disagreements between family members. An impending appraisal may come sooner than expected. Breathing exercises and yoga asanas are likely to bring relief physically and mentally. Read More

Love Focus: Paying special attention to their demands may bring you both closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today, your carefree nature may help you explore uncharted territories in all aspects of life. Past investments may bring good returns. Your careful saving may help you spend on items of luxury. A family celebration is likely to bring your relatives and friends together, which may fill your home with happiness and love. Those looking to switch jobs are likely to find success. On the health front, you may have to be extra cautious about your chronic ailments. Read More

Love Focus: Planning fun activities with your beloved may bring the two of you closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Today, you may find a purpose in life and achieving it might become your only aim. Invest surplus cash in stocks and shares, which are likely to bring you rich dividends in the coming days. Your aggressive nature is likely to create differences at home. Your bright ideas may be readily accepted by your bosses, which eventually may be successfully implemented in the organization. Sporting activities may boost your physical health. Read More

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to turn your long-term relationship into a life-long bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

The stars are in your favour and you are likely to take control of your life today. Your expenses may increase, which can make it difficult to cope with the growing financial needs. You are likely to go on an outing with your family, which may lift your spirits and add to your relationships. You may need a change of attitude and sincere efforts to turn the tide in your favour. Pilates and yoga may help you attain a healthy body and sound mind. Read More

Love Focus: Your relationship is likely to hit a roadblock as someone may try to create rifts in the bond.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Today, your day may be all about balancing acts. You may have to navigate through rough tides to accomplish your goals. Your careful planning and execution in matters of money may bring desired results. A youngster’s achievement at home is likely to keep everyone in an upbeat mood, making the homely atmosphere more vibrant. You need to stay focused on the job and you are likely to make your mark eventually. Try to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Read More

Love Focus: If you are single and looking to get married, this is the perfect time for you to go ahead with the decision.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Today, you may have to open your door to a new opportunity, which may give you a chance to start afresh. You need to be on the lookout for an additional source of income to take care of your rising expenses. A break from work may enable you to lend a helping hand in household chores, spreading cheer at home. You may be brimming with confidence and are likely to make steady progress. Health needs to be your topmost priority. Read More

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to go through some tough times.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today, your creativity may be at its peak and you may want to make the most of it in all aspects of your life. Any dubious dealings must be carefully discussed with experts before making a financial commitment to avoid losses. Your family may demand your time, which luckily, you may be able to provide. Your commitment to your work may impress your bosses, who are likely to give you a commanding position soon. Make a few healthy changes in your diet plans. Read More

Love Focus: You may be unable to give enough time to your beloved, which is likely to upset them.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Ylleow

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Today, day promises to bring a major breakthrough for you. It may be filled with hope and good fortune. A lucrative overseas business partnership may come your way, which may prove to be profitable. Lending a hand in household activities may make your family member more than happy. Job-related challenges are foreseen, which with the help of supportive colleagues, may be sorted out easily. Yoga is likely to give a sense of calm. Read More

Love Focus: You and your partner are likely to devote most of your time to nurturing your harmonious relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today, you may be in a positive frame of mind, which is likely to help you identify appropriate growth opportunities that come your way. A small monetary gain is likely to be received from an unexpected source. Your family members and relatives are likely to get into arguments and disagreements over certain issues. Your fresh ideas may bring profits to the organization in a major way. Breathing techniques along with Reiki may show a positive effect on your mental health. Read More

Love Focus: Thoughts of the blissful relationship may occupy your mind and keep you in a cheerful mood.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today, you can expect a happening day. A lot may be on your plate to savour. Your family business venture may pick up the pace, bringing handsome profits. Planning and fun activities with your loved ones may add sparkle to the monotonous homely atmosphere. Carrying them out as expected is likely to bring you a monetary gain or promotion. Seeking immediate medical attention is likely to bring relief. Meditation and yoga may immensely benefit you. Read More

Love Focus: Your relationship may undergo stressful situations as disputes with your beloved are likely.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

