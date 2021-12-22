Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 22

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

The day is likely to bring a plethora of opportunities for you. Exporters and entrepreneurs are likely to be particularly lucky. Your family life may not be harmonious due to the ongoing issues of an elderly family member. Your enthusiasm and energy may help you cope with your workload easily and may even help you earn brownie points with seniors. Arians should have a healthy day and are likely to remain happy and mentally peaceful today. Read more

Love Focus: A previous misunderstanding with your special friend is likely to be cleared paving way for much togetherness and happiness.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may have a somewhat uncertain start today as things may not go as per plan. Keeping stubbornness aside and being open to reason should be the mantra for you today. You may have to rethink your financial planning to ensure a steady flow of funds and check for any loss-making aspects. You would get full cooperation from all members of the family, including parents, for your ambitious plans today. Some of you may enter into advanced negotiations or discussions for a new career prospect. Health may remain positive. Read more

Love Focus: The relationship with your spouse may be strained and you are advised against being over-possessive or dominating today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

The day begins on a bright note with much happiness at both work and home. Your loan application is likely to move forward today and may come through shortly. Young family members or children would make steady progress today and even win accolades. Do not engage yourself in any kind of gossips or lose talk because it may tarnish your image at the workplace. Those of you looking to kick a health vice may succeed in finding the will to stick to your resolution. Read more

Love Focus: For married folks, your spouse is likely to remain cooperative and support your decisions today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Look for a balance between your domestic life and work responsibilities. Businessmen could see additional investments being made in new prospects which may pay off well in the long run. You may also enjoy a good rapport with children, especially those grown up and married. Employees may be offered a raise or a promotion as a reward for their hard work and diligence. Junk food is something to avoid strictly. Read more

Love Focus: You may not be too lucky in love today, as differences threaten to crop up in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Self-introspection at the beginning of the day will go a long way in the smooth execution of your scheduled tasks today. New sources of income or inheritance may be headed your way and may help stabilize your financial position. Your family is likely to be a source of strength for you. This is a good time to enhance your professional skills by way of enrolling in an online course. Fitness enthusiasts may benefit by taking a break from lifting weights. Read more

Love Focus: If you are involved in a close relationship, it may reach new heights today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are advised to take it easy today as situations may not be in your favour. Today, you may need to arrange funds at a short notice which can create stress and anxiety. The family environment is likely to remain cordial after a period of turmoil and turbulence. Stalled projects could be revived, and you may succeed in meeting all your targets. Being smart about food choices and keeping the size of the portion small may help. Read more

Love Focus: If you are single, there could be a positive development on the marriage front.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Libra (September 24-October 23)

The day may turn out to be a painful day for you, bringing success in surprising places. Your financial position is all set to improve and you can expect a consistent inflow of funds. You may have some discord with a close family member, it is important to remain patient and kind while dealing with the situation. Those in the public sector are likely to get the support of their seniors. You may have to be extra cautious about your health during the holiday season and avoid giving into excesses. Read more

Love Focus: You may not be too lucky in love today, as differences threaten to crop up in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to remain mentally active all day and may be able to solve all problems with your intellect and intuition. Your diligence is likely to pay off in business which may translate into handsome profits. Expecting couples may be blessed with a new family member very soon; bringing joy all around. Your relations with superiors may continue to remain a sore point. Opting for a massage or a sauna is likely to give you a lift and invigorate the way you feel about yourself. Read more

Love Focus: For those who are single, this could open a new chapter in your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

There would be a renewed sense of optimism in your outlook towards life today. Businessmen may see massive growth and progress with an increase in earnings. You are likely to receive support from your elder siblings in a crucial matter. Those seeking jobs may start witnessing positive results as opportunities would match your eligibility. You should be careful about unhealthy eating and watch your portions. If your health is compromised, do your best not to overdo any exercise. Read more

Love Focus: Those facing problems in married life may take recourse to the legal route.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Listen to your inner voice to chase your dreams today. Those in business are advised to be cautious while taking any new decision since there is a likelihood of litigation cropping up. Your family is likely to remain supportive of your plans. You are likely to make steady professional progress as your hard work and dedication are noticed by those in power on the professional front. The effort to enhance appearance by physical changes is likely to bring satisfactory outcomes. Read more

Love Focus: If you have developed feelings for a special person, but are not able to express your feelings, today is the day to confess your love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may feel terrific today about yourself and all that you are working on today. Your financial status is likely to remain strong and you can expect major gains through prudent investments in stocks and shares. Keep your cool and discuss things with your parents. Today, you can venture out and explore new opportunities; you are likely to come across suitable job openings in prestigious firms. You are likely to have a positive frame of mind all day. Read more

Love Focus: This is a favourable time for love birds as they derive more meaning from their relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your faith in the Almighty may now begin to pay off as you would be in a much better state of mind to handle unforeseen situations. You are likely to receive some pending payments which may improve your financial position. You might be provoked to get into an argument with your close relatives. You may also receive unexpected appreciation from seniors which may further your career prospects. You should maintain a healthy diet to retain your health. Read more

Love Focus: You may have to follow an unconventional approach today to charm your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

