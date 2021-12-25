Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 25

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Enjoy the love and affection that is showered to you by your loved ones on this auspicious grand celebration day. Your finance seems to be perfectly fine for the day. Do what pleases your heart. It is a time to get reunited with all the family members at home. Students must revise before appearing for any exam. Be a little cautious and don’t overeat, maintain a healthy gut for better digestion all throughout. Read more

Love Focus: When everyone is together and celebrating, love itself appears!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are a true earth sign for you always enjoy being in nature, getting cosy with its authentic aroma and serene beauty. Today, you would be more specific with your finances and will speculate each and every transaction of your expense. Everybody at home is in good mood to enjoy and celebrate together. Most of all, the work environment will also stay positive and cool and your positive vibration will be quite visible. Don’t get too overwhelmed and indulge in overeating. Read more

Love Focus: It is time to make a perfect balance between the celebration and festivities and the due time required to be given to your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Today just enjoy, relax and get in the right vibes of the day. You have so much to accomplish, but yes that can be done later. You will be highly sceptical about what and where to spend your money at. There is a joyous and cheerful atmosphere in your family today and all credit goes to the festivities going on. People from the entertainment industry are going to benefit today, expect some appraisal. Healthwise the day for the Gemini sign seems to be okay. Read more

Love Focus: For you Gemini, it is going to be a wonderfully romantic day.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Today, you are at your best intuitive abilities and are confident to win the world as it comes. Taking a piece of advice from an investment or finance expert will help and guide you in achieving your monetary goals well and faster. Spend some time alone to gain clarity. Try to complete and manage them well in time to avoid pendency in the future. You feel super energetic and fresh. However, don’t rush to do and accomplish everything all at once. Read more

Love Focus: Today, you will the strong urge to communicate and express your feelings to your partner freely.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Dear Leo, what a confident, bold, courageous and fiery personality you are and that all in one! Today, with the cheerfulness of the festivities, you might as well receive some gifts from your loved one. A joyous and pompous celebration is expected in the family so take part and make some merry out of it. The second half of the day will be active and you will feel fresh and all charged up. Apply for your dream job. Read more

Love Focus: Today, you would want to enjoy some alone time with you and your partner or spouse amidst all the festivities around you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour:Sandy Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Dear Virgos, nobody can be perfect, logical, analytical, critical, practical and diligent as you are as compared to all other signs. You will make some of the best benefitting decisions for your business and investments. Enjoy your day with your family. Everything seems to be working okay on your career front as per your planetary combinations. You are having a bad stomach for a few days and things can worsen if you neglect this. Read more

Love Focus: You are a great lover and your partner or spouse will encourage you on this by being extra gracious, caring and understanding.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Enjoy your day and immerse your soul in celebrations. Rest all will fall in place accordingly. Buying property this time around would also be a fruitful result in the near future. Chances are there for some small argument. So avoid confrontations at a family level. You will be rewarded for your little efforts at work place. You are excited and enthusiastic about the day but that doesn’t allow you to neglect your health needs. Read more

Love Focus: Love seems to be doing wonders for you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Being a fiery fire sign that you are my dear Scorpio friend, you are driven with passion and boldness. Keep a check on your savings and plan your budget accordingly. There is an atmosphere of celebration and joy in your family and you are occupied with your jam-packed schedule. At work, professionals will be rewarded and applauded for the hard work and efforts taken in the past. Don’t overexert yourself with the celebration. Read more

Love Focus: It is the right time to express your long felt feelings and emotions to your partner; this will take it to another level.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You like to explore new things and go on mystical trips to seek an answer to your ever arousing curious questions. You are brimming with ecstasy on grounds of your upgraded financial status. The atmosphere at your domestic front seems to be okay at the moment. You will be feeling a little lazy to work today and the morning will remain somewhat unproductive for the same reason. Engage in some meditation in the evening. Read more

Love Focus: You will become the sunshine of your partner today and he/she will not be able to spare a single moment without you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are always ambitious to get on the other side of the story to explore what lies there and beneath. You can yourself buy a lavish car today for getting good monetary results in future. Today, you are going to enjoy and live some of the best memories and laugh with your family members. You may wish to achieve and accomplish a lot today but you will face a little difficulty in doing so. You will be at the top of your energy levels and are feeling positive and excited for the day. Read more

Love Focus: Your loved one may surprise you with a spontaneous and instant date plan so be ready for it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Today, you are advised to stay relaxed and chilled out and enjoy how the day unfolds for you. Some good investment results are likely to be possible by the end of the day. You will be in the company of all your loved ones and all will cherish a good time together. You may expect a promotion or can be transferred to some distant location at a senior post. Quantify your meal portion. Take care of your feet. Read more

Love Focus: You might get a surprise today from your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You at times, are also found to be lost in your own dreamy and fantasy world where you are constantly thriving to be better than your yesterday. Your monetary gains are stabilized for the moment and you shall not play with it. You shall seek blessings from them and you may also get lucky to a get a lifetime teaching and learning from them. As per your card reading according to your planet positioning, you are advised to restrict your urge to overpower some big assignment in the office. Take some time out for yoga and stretching exercises. Read more

Love Focus: The love life seems to be perfectly blooming with all the love and romance in the air.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

