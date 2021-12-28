Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 28

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Charming and straight forward personality is a golden character who is blessed by the moon on Aries. You can buy a new car from the showroom as you may find a good discount today. The discussion might get things clarified between you and your family members. You might receive back to back offers from various production companies. You may try to taste some of the nutritional meals to change your unhealthy diet.

Love Focus: Today your spouse may feel insecure which may bring some bitterness to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Being a bull sign, you are opinionated, head-strong and it is not easy to move you from your determination at all. Keep a check on your cash inflow and outflow. Today, a lucky day may barge into you and your favourite cousins may arrive at your home at the time of dawn. You might be busy for the whole day not finding time to relax. If it's your first day of exercise training, try empowering yourself in a team sport.

Love Focus: Married couples may have to work a little to ensure their relationship remains stable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A Gemini has a fiercely rebellious streak that does not like to be told what to do. It is a good idea to try your hand at something new at this time frame. Today new family issues may arrive to be discussed so you are advised not to lose patience. Level up your skillset as it will fetch you the job or promotion you are longing for. You may feel very energetic and may get an opportunity to win against someone in a race.

Love Focus: Things may look good with your partner around even in your tough times; keep your partner close as it will bring the light of hope in your darkest times.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A Cancer may try to avoid unnecessary conflict because that is simply not their way. You may find new ideas to gain profit. When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching are called your family! Look out for opportunities through different sources as you might get lucky with it. Good, today you may be successful in continuing all your exercise charts. This may help you to be fit and fine.

Love Focus: You may have to concentrate on making your partner comfortable with you as they need more time to adjust after the marriage.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Leos may be welcomed by the dance of lightning across the sky. Those who have just switched to new jobs may try to mix and mingle with new colleagues. Happiness may surround your home by the blessing of the great moon. If you belong to the entertainment industry, you hold a great percentage of chance to win an exciting opportunity. Be attentive towards your health and follow up on any concerns.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone is indicated.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

One born under the Virgo sign has an innocent heart with a pure soul. Some of you may expect unexpected monetary gains from your ongoing job. Your family may feel hurt by your ignorant nature. So be careful Virgos! Some of you being government officers may get promoted to a higher position. Alcohol consumers being in the first stage may succeed In getting rid of it after a little hard work.

Love Focus: Today you may purchase your life partner's favourite cotton candy to bring a smile to her beautiful face.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You have the courage to make the whole world bow to you. Today, it’s a fantastic day to sign risky agreements. Some of you may get promoted to a good company with a good salary. Moderate discussions may clear out the things about plans regarding business. You are firmly protected by the great sky that may shower very good health on you! When you sit alone for relaxation, your mental stress might vanish.

Love Focus: This day promises to be filled with much romance, laughter, and fine dining.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Storm calls the Scorpions from the sky to spread happiness all over the ground. You are likely to spend quite a lot on matters like furnishing, clothes and cosmetics. Today, as a very good day to your family, they may plan to visit a temple to perform a Puja. You may also expect a good package from your Company. Today you may feel uncomfortable and restless due to low blood pressure.

Love Focus: Love birds may be transformed into angry birds today, so be watchful guys.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Dear Sagittarius, Your planets are in your favour so you can plan a business or leisure trip today. A promotion or change in location could soon be yours. Today you must think before speaking as the family atmosphere may not be pleasant during this time. Your desire to work in a challenging atmosphere may come true on this day. All you need to do is ensure that you do not adopt a careless approach towards your health.

Love Focus: You need to realize that boundaries are the sign of a healthy relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Capricorn, you are risk-takers and have sharp business acumen, which helps you to shine in any career that you choose. Business people and entrepreneurs can go ahead with their expansion plans because circumstances seem to be favourable to you. You may share your excess of love and warmth with people who really mean a lot to you. Good opportunities are up in the health sector. Get in touch with a trainer or a nutritionist to help you with it.

Love Focus: You might find someone who is emotionally attached to you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may be very energetic and enthusiastic about all the work you do. Today excellence of finance may flourish into your beautiful home! The planetary configuration is likely to bring many excellent changes to your family life! Things might seem to look like a setback but don't lose your confidence as you thrive with your hard work, your goals move upfront. Donor for kidney transplantation may luckily be found to save your relatives’ life.

Love Focus: Some of you may plan to meet your partner to communicate with them and clear out any kind of misunderstandings.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Gracious and emotional awareness may categorise Pisces as a different personality. Although you might not be facing any monetary issues at present, your future asks you to save. Today, you may feel jealous of your sibling for getting a rank in his class. Students who are eagerly waiting for their results are ought to achieve good results. You may feel like an adventurous eater and eat something that you have never tried before.

Love Focus: You are likely to give expensive gifts to someone you love and this is going to be appreciated.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

