Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 29

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

This is going to be a fruitful day, so plan something exciting on the family front. Some past investments may reap rewards now or you may earn good profit by selling a property. A property matter may sort out in your favor and keep you in a happy mood. Some may find right business options that may turn out favourable to them. Your good health may keep you positive and focused towards career goals.

Love Focus: Those hoping for a passionate evening with partner may have to take the initiative to make it happen.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Taurus, this is going to be an excellent day and you are in the mood to enjoy it to the fullest. A new business may thrive and start giving profit. Work pressure or business meetings may keep you occupied and make you ignore the needs of your spouse or parents. Some technical glitches may hamper your productivity and make you spend extra hours at the office. You may pamper your body with massage or spa treatment.

Love Focus: Those who are trying to take their relationship to the next level, they may get approval from parents.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a good day and you may get a chance to prove your actual potential on the professional front. You have good financial condition, and nothing can stop you from buying a luxurious item you have been planning to buy for a long time. You may also plan some family activities to keep kids busy. New office set up may impress you and boost your productivity. Some may plan for travelling to spiritual places.

Love Focus: If you are single and planning to propose to someone, this is not the best day to do so.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: White

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Huge success is foreseen for those who are in the creative field. This is a very good day to execute your plans and buy your dream home. Homemakers may not be in the mood to cater to the guests or unnecessary get-together or parties at home. This is a suitable day for those who are in construction, teaching or writing business. Those who have been working hard to get back in shape, they may get lucky soon.

Love Focus: You may feel relaxed in the company of your partner today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your good health and excellent financial condition may tempt you to do something creative or buy something expensive for your siblings or parents. You are going to enjoy returns of your past investments. Homemakers may be in the mood to experiment or try new things. You need to increase your speed and be more focused in order to make things work faster for you. You may find yourself capable of putting in efforts to work on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Your creative ideas, enthusiasm and sense of humour may play a vital role in strengthening your relationship with your partner or spouse.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You may be lucky on the love and domestic front. Some may splurge on family members by planning a long weekend or a short trip for them. This is also a fulfilling day on the domestic front. Avoid discussing any important issue or new strategy with your boss. It is a good idea to keep a check on the health of the elders in the family. Those who are practicing yoga, they may find it quite beneficial for them.

Love Focus: Your partner may try new things to get your attention and you may surely love it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may be more calculative and aware on the financial front and try to save more and control your expenses. Splurging on something unnecessary is also possible. Some property or family disputes may hamper peace of mind. You may get some useful information from someone close that may help you in getting new projects or business deals. Swimming or other activities may prove beneficial for your health. It's a suitable day to start a fitness regime or join a gym.

Love Focus: A romantic encounter can lead to something deep, so be ready for it.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Your health may allow you to travel and keep yourself energetic all day long. You have a stable financial condition and it is a good time to rent out or buy out a commercial space. Conflicts between family members are on cards. You may use some smart techniques to increase productivity and reduce efforts. You may try to implement some innovative approaches or ideas on the professional front. You may be in a positive frame of mind and plan things wisely.

Love Focus: This is a blissful day for both married and unmarried couples.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

This is going to be a productive and enjoyable day. Avoid investing your money in any kind of property today as stars are not in your favor. Homemakers may crave for changes or try something new to break the monotonous routine. If you have been postponing some tasks, it's a good day to work on those complicated projects as you may get required help. It is a suitable day to clear all your backlogs on the professional front.

Love Focus: A romantic gesture from your partner may make you feel happy and good.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This is a good day to access new opportunities to make your loved ones happy. You have excellent financial condition and it may make you confident about money matters. Your kids may do something amazing to bring joy and comfort to your routine life. Criticism from someone in the office may bother you and get you into a dispute with your co-workers. Some may manage to maintain a balanced and good diet.

Love Focus: You may gather courage to share your feelings with your beloved today and clarify some things.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may manage to complete all the pending tasks without any issue as your health and energy may allow you to do so. Some may think about joining part time or second jobs. You may have to travel out of town to meet a sick relative or friend. You are advised to hone your skills to get better job opportunities. Your mental health is also important, so try to practice yoga and meditation too.

Love Focus: Try to take some time from your busy schedule to pamper your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Day seems to be productive on the professional front, you may make some wise and smart decisions at work. Good news or excellent gains are foreseen on the work front. Your spouse may not be in a good mood, so try not to force your will on him/her. A new venture may take off and start reaping rewards for you. If you are allergic to something, then take better care of yourself.

Love Focus: You may need to make some efforts to strengthen the bond of love with your partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

