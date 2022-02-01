Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 01, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Investments made in the past may not bring the kind of profits you expected. Peace and harmony are likely to reign supreme at home. Be patient and focus on your job to make the most of it. Healthy habits like indulging in physical exercises and practicing yoga to calm your mind. Tread with prudence as inner chaos may confuse you. You are likely to do things differently in your own way. Matters of property may yield favourable results. Read more

Love Focus: You and your partner are likely to spend time in each other’s company after a long gap.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those involved in the business of trade and sales are likely to see an upward swing. Your vacation plans are likely to materialize. On the domestic front, your relationships may strengthen as you pay more attention. Youngsters may face difficulties in settling in their new jobs. Weather-induced ailments and allergies may mark your day. Students may have to put in extra efforts. Matters related to an ancestral property may require legal intervention. Read more

Love Focus: Excitement as well as enthusiasm may be high in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Monetary gains are foreseen from multiple quarters. You may get to pursue your hobbies at home. You may not receive support from colleagues in completing group tasks. Changes made in your dietary patterns may keep you fit and fine. Students seeking admission in foreign universities may finally find success. Matters related to property may bring benefits. Today, be careful of what you say as it may hurt others’ sentiments. Read more

Love Focus: On the romantic front, singles are likely to find a match after a long wait.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

You may have to find another source of income to stabilize your finances. Behaviour of children may be a cause of concern for some. You are likely to make progress in the tasks assigned to you. You may experience mood swings, which may affect your mental wellbeing. Students are likely to perform well in competitive exams. Travelling to unknown destinations either with friends or family members may refresh your mind. Property disputes seem to go on for long. Read more

Love Focus: Your love life may undergo a period of stress today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Investments in immovable assets are likely to bring gains. You may get into unnecessary arguments with your elders. Bosses may be more receptive of your ideas, which may benefit the organization. You may need to seek medical advice to get rid of recurring ailments. Students who had remained focused on their studies and career are likely to do well in their exams. Travel plans can be put on hold if it is not a necessity or urgency. Read more

Love Focus: Your romantic front may be volatile as your partner is likely to be demanding.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Investing in speculative activities may slowly deplete your saved capital. At home, the atmosphere may on the edge as visiting relatives may try to harm your relationships. You are likely to focus more on increasing your social circle. Travelling with family or friends is likely to be an exciting affair. Students may see a marked improvement in their grades. Your day starts off on a promising note as most of your pending tasks get completed. Read more

Love Focus: Your fear of commitment may upset your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Family business may not bring the kind of profits as expected. Celebrations may begin, keeping everyone in a jovial mood. Those expecting a promotion or increment are likely to succeed soon. Dealings in property may go in your favour. Students need to streamline their schedule to succeed. You may turn towards spiritual healing to maintain a sound mind and healthy body. The things you had wanted since long may fall in your lap. Read more

Love Focus: Your partner may take you for granted, which is likely to create rifts in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may receive financial benefits from insurance and returns. Be in line with your work to succeed on the professional front. A strong immune system may help you fight off diseases. News of arrival of a new member in the family is likely to elevate everyone’s mood. Travelling abroad for business may be advantageous. Buying or selling of an ancestral property may bring you huge profits. Students may take their studies lightly, which is likely to affect their performance. Read more

Love Focus: You may spend intimate time together and enjoy the ecstasies of your love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may not receive a huge amount loaned to someone. An outing with your loved ones may cheer everyone up. Considering new job opportunity wisely may give a boost to your flourishing career. Students are likely to make their loved ones proud with their achievements. Tangled property issues may be sorted out with ease. For good health, take things slowly to relax your body and recover well. Read more

Love Focus: Your love life may take a backseat as you both may be busy in your routine.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may make small profits from unexpected sources. Youngsters wishing for a dream job are likely to meet with success. Students set to graduate, may come out with flying colours. On the health front, you are likely to remain fit and energetic. You may face a rough patch as your loved ones may not find your eccentric behaviour welcoming. Your skills may be put to the test and you are likely to succeed in all your tasks. Better prospects for a brighter future are on the cards for you. Read more

Love Focus: Singles are likely to find a suitable mate in someone interesting from the opposite sex.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Consult an expert before making any financial commitments. Conflicts and confrontations may ruin your peaceful homely atmosphere. For senior employees, a well-deserved promotion may be on the cards. Those suffering from minor injuries or weather-related ailments are likely to feel fresh and energized. Property matters can be kept for another day as this may not be an opportune time to deal in them. Travelling with friends after a long gap to an unexplored destination may bring you mental peace and relaxation. Read more

Love Focus: Some of you may plan to tie the knot with the one you are in relationship with.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your future may be secured as you receive money from multiple income sources. Make time for your loved ones to restore peace and harmony at home. You may gain an upper hand over your subordinates as your efforts are likely to get noticed by seniors. Some underlying ailments are set to return, causing you discomfort. You are likely to devote time to personal growth and development. Students desirous of admission in prestigious universities may find success in their endeavours. Read more

Love Focus: Giving time for the relationship to mature may yield better results for your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White