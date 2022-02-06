Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 06, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today may be moderate as your financial condition remains average. There may be small profits from an ancestral property, but that is likely to be temporary. Misunderstandings are likely to keep the homely atmosphere tensed. Forging foreign connections may prove beneficial for your career. A new fitness training program is likely to benefit you in maintaining a sense of overall wellbeing. Students may achieve academic success. Travel plans may be kept for another day.

Love Focus: Planning a romantic evening with your partner may bring you immense happiness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Chances of receiving gains from an existing business venture are high. A celebration at home may keep you on your toes. Students need to ramp up their efforts on their academic front. Pending property matters may be resolved through appropriate consultation from experts. A transfer to an undesired location may be on the cards. You may explore new places and meet new people.

Love Focus: Planning fun activities with partner is likely to add spice to your love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some of you may make small profits from unexpected sources. Children may make you proud with their achievements. Students may have to seek help from seniors regarding their studies to succeed on the academic front. Any dealings in the real estate business may bring good gains. Travelling to unexplored destinations is likely to rejuvenate you. Your high immunity may lead you to enjoy a good life. Your efficiency may be put to the test.

Love Focus: Intimacy between you and your significant other may grow, bringing you two closers.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Growing expenses may be balanced by your profits from speculative activities. Relatives may stay longer than expected. Property-related matters that were in legal trouble are likely to be sorted out very soon. Students may perform to the best of their abilities. Travelling may bring joy but may also burn a hole in your pocket. You may be busy with too many things at one time, which may hamper your performance. Your go-getting attitude may fetch you many friends.

Love Focus : Mutual trust, understanding and intimacy are likely to grow between you and your significant other.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Dark Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You need to be watchful of your investments as dubious schemes may bring losses. Work with patience and calm to restore peace and normalcy at home. Your bosses are likely to give you a free hand to bring changes at work. You may invest your time in spiritual healing to get rid of your stress. Travelling with friends may turn out to be an exciting yet hectic affair. You may bring your pending projects to a successful end.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to be more exciting and pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your financial position remains strong, allowing you to invest in a new partnership venture. Avoid getting into frequent arguments with loved ones to restore normalcy at home. Your professional front looks average today. Students’ persistence may bear rich fruit. Acquiring a contested property may become easier than it was previously. Now may not be the perfect time to enjoy the outdoors. You are likely to enjoy the perks of a disciplined lifestyle.

Love Focus: For singles, a new and exciting romance with someone interesting is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Sky Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Your financial situation seems satisfactory and you may be able to clear your old debts. Spending time in pursuing a hobby may also help you unwind. A promotion may be on the cards. Your inconsistent work schedules may have a negative impact on your health. Property dealings may bear rich fruits. Students may have to put in more efforts to see an increase in their grades. Due to unforeseen circumstances, you may have to cancel your travel plans with friends and family.

Love Focus: Your beloved’s protective nature may give you emotional security.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A past small-time investment is likely to bring handsome profits. You are likely to go on a picnic with your loved ones to a tourist destination. . You may have quite a few pending tasks to finish in a very short span of time. You may be in the pink of health. This is a good time to travel to an exotic destination. Legal matters related to property may go in your favour. You are likely to reap the rich fruits of your hard labour now. Your social standing is likely to improve.

Love Focus: You are likely to charm an interesting person, with whom you may start a new relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Past investments in stocks and speculative activities may keep money flowing in from all quadrants. Foreign contacts are likely to help you expand your business overseas. Jogging may prove beneficial. Students appearing in competitive exams may excel with flying colours. Legal issues in property dealings may pose problems for you later on. Travelling can be relaxing, but may also turn out to be a costly affair. You may be charged with energy to accomplish your goals.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, some of you may have to face a temporary separation from your beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Bottle Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A new business may not materialize sooner. Constant clashes may affect your children negatively. You may have to ramp up your efforts to impress your bosses and secure your chances of a promotion. Positive changes in your lifestyle may start to show their effect on your wellbeing. Sincere and hard work from students, who are on the verge of graduating, may meet with success. Property matters may yield positive results but only after a bit of struggle.

Love Focus: Work towards winning your beloved’s trust and bring back intimacy in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Careful investment after thorough market research may bring good returns. Those living away from family might long to visit their parents. Your ambitious nature may help you clinch a lucrative job offer in a reputed company. Everything in moderation may work wonders on your skin and body. Students may experience a lack of interest in studies, which may cause their grades to drop. Legal issues related to an ancestral property may be sorted out without any hassles.

Love Focus: Your love life may take a backseat as your beloved’s unpredictable nature might get in the way of your romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your past investments may bring small gains. Taking an interest in the activities of children may help you lighten your mood. Workload is likely to increase but the timely help of your subordinates may lessen your burden. Your health may be fine but you need to a keep a strict check on your anger. Students preparing to study abroad are likely to receive a call from a foreign university of their choice. Travel plans with friends may materialize. Matters related to an ancestral property may cause minor frictions with loved ones.

Love Focus: Nurturing your relationship may bring happiness and satisfaction back in your life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Lavender

