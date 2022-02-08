Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 08, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your financial aspects may improve after a brief halt and you may find good opportunities to invest and earn profits. There will be positive changes in the family environment. Recognition for your work and even some power could be headed your way today. You may get to travel to a new place to expand your work or knowledge. Investing in a new property in indicated. Avoid hasty decisions. You may become conscious of your health and practicing yoga and meditation will help you to keep fit. All you need is to put in the best of your effort and stay focused towards your goals.

Love Focus: Those in a committed relationship may find an ideal date and venue to solemnize their bond.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today may bring an improvement your financial position and your status in the society. You are likely to advance in your career with your dedication and hard work. You may have shoulder more responsibilities and pay a bigger role in keeping your family ties intact. You are advised to include a protein-rich diet in your daily routine to improve your vitality. Do not put off things for another day. Students are likely to receive full cooperation from their teachers and peers. It is a good day to try new things.

Love Focus: You should stay calm and patient when it comes to handling difficult situations in love life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your financial status might see an upswing as all your calculated moves fructify brilliantly today. Control your speech and anger in order to avoid hurting your close ones. You are likely to feel ready more than ever before to embark on a new project. Do not ignore them and take immediate help from the doctor if needed. Students are likely to perform well and may achieve their goal. Seeking the help on an agent can help dispose of a property you have been trying to sell. You will have a feeling of happiness and contentment in your life.

Love Focus: Try something different to kill the boredom in your love life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Purple

CANCER (Jun 22 -Jul 22)

The day may prove slightly testing for you financially. Family members are likely to be pleased with the efforts. Some professionals could witness a transfer or posting to a place or post of their liking. Consumption of junk food and dehydration may affect your health badly. Students will have to concentrate harder to overcome obstacles. Those wishing to venture out may come across exciting travel opportunities. The day appears suitable for you to shift to a new house.

Love Focus: Enjoy new social scenes but don’t place your trust too hastily in the first person you meet.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to get sudden benefits from unexpected sources. The achievement of a family youngster is likely to add to the family prestige. You may have to shoulder more responsibilities at work. Ayurveda supplements may give a boost to your immunity. Explore new opportunities that may come your way. Travel is a strong possibility today. Those pursuing academics are likely to taste success in their educational pursuits. You are likely to get the possession of property booked by you after some initial delays.

Love Focus: Meeting someone with almost all of the qualities you’re looking for is likely to make the day very exciting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24 -Sept 23)

Unexpected upheavals in the market may affect your business profits. You have to be action-oriented today in your close relationships. Be open to learning a new skill set to enhance your career possibility. Keep faith in your abilities and trust your judgment. Some of you may have to undertake short, giving a chance to unwind. Dealings in land and property will prove beneficial. You will be able to accomplish all in due course of time.

Love Focus : Your relations with your spouse may improve and both of you will be supportive of each other.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

You should refrain from lending anyone money impulsively. Keep your emotions in check when you interact with someone who is older to you. You are advised to upgrade your skills and sharpen your talent to achieve success in your career. It’s high time you take your exercise regime seriously and put equal emphasis on period of rest. A journey abroad or even somewhere nearer at hand would be enriching. Work with people who care about you will turn out alright by the end of the day. Students eagerly looking forward to getting a scholarship can get lucky.

Love Focus: It is a promising day for both married and committed are likely to enjoy better harmony with their romantic partners.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24 -Nov 22)

Those in partnership business are likely to face challenges. You are also likely to receive full support and cooperation from your siblings. Professionals are likely to enjoy support and cooperation from their colleagues. Practice some meditation to control your anxiety and apprehensions. Students are likely to study with complete focus and succeed in their educational pursuits. Some of you might be inclined towards spirituality and plan a trip to a religious place. The hard work you put in, the luckier you will get.

Love Focus : Avoid undue haste while popping the proposal to the person you love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may get an opportunity to make extra money through some creative skill. It is an auspicious day to organize a wedding or religious ceremony in your house. You may have to work hard to receive appreciation and validation for your efforts. Those on a weight loss regimen may get encouraging results. An impulsive act could put your travel plans in jeopardy. Students who are preparing for competitive exams are likely to find success. You will be able to successful close the property deal. New opportunities are likely to knock on your door today.

Love Focus: Those looking to settle down may find the match approved by family very compatible.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your expenditure is likely to shoot up as you may spend lavishly. You need to stay cautious in your choice of words while dealing with family. An enthusiastic approach will leave many impressed with you at the workplace. Tips from an expert may prove invaluable in taking you closer to your dream physique. Focus on the direction in which you are moving to enhance your inner calm. Students who are into research work are likely to get favorable results. Avoid haste in real estate matters to safeguard your capital and reputation.

Love Focus: For those who are single, this is a favorable time for starting a new relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Being smart with money is needed today if you are contemplating giving someone a loan. In family life, you may face some differences of opinion with your siblings. You may succeed in channelizing your energy in order to improve your performance at the workplace. You may enjoy your best physical health. Transactions relating to sale and purchase of property should be weighed carefully. Students may perform better than expected in academics.

Love Focus: Singles may expect to find some good romantic opportunities unexpectedly in a family function.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may come across some good financial opportunities that may boost your wealth. Your help in household chores will also be appreciated by all. Delegating work without assessing the caliber of subordinates may put the job or project in jeopardy. You are advised to get your medical check-ups done to guard against health problems. Students may be required to put in extra efforts in their studies. You may plan to visit a religious place. Don’t let others tell you your worth.

Love Focus: The new romance is likely to be sweet and fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com