Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 15, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Avoid overspending and making life-changing investments on this day. You and your family will have an adequate day today with no fighting or bickering. You must remain determined and continue your hard work. Your mental and physical health seems to be in a moderate state. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. Something that you have submitted on the academic front is likely to pass scrutiny.

Love Focus: Who are in new relationships, might need to compromise and adjust to their partner’s needs for a change.

Lucky Number- 4

Lucky Colour- Indigo

Taurus (Apr 21- May 20)

All-in-all it looks like your hard work and perseverance will bring you lots of fortune. A family youngster may need guidance to cure his or her erring ways. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. You may begin to work towards mending fences in a property dispute. A competitive environment on the academic front will find you in your element. Arguing with those who matter will just not be in your interest, so keep your cool.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Beige

Gemini (May 21- Jun 21)

It is expected to be a nice day for you to make investments in properties. You will manage to bring changes in your lifestyle for better health. You are likely to perform well in a task entrusted to you by higher ups. Accompanying a family member on a long journey is possible. There is some scope of improving your scores on the academic front, so go for it. Some social obligations may have to be discharged.

Love Focus: On the love front, you will feel much more nearer to the one you love.

Lucky Number- 9

Lucky Colour- Lemon

Cancer (Jun 22- Jul 22)

Do not investigate new financial opportunities or properties on this day. A supervisor or a colleague is expected to be a little disappointed with your work. You are also predicted to plan a sudden short trip with either your friends or your family. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner. Those getting out of shape will find time to resume their workouts.

Love Focus: Some straight talking about something you don’t like may be required on the romantic front.

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- Baby pink

Leo (Jul 23- Aug 23)

There will be some good news awaiting you on the professional front. Family and friends may prevail upon you to spend time with them today. A good property deal may come your way and promises to make you a house owner soon! Those pursuing higher studies are likely to excel and get good placement offers. Profits are set to increase and earning is likely to take a jump, so rejoice!

Love Focus: An unexpected trip or getaway might also be on the papers with your romantic partner.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Beige

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Be wary of new individuals and investment opportunities. You are likely to become more physically active, just to come back in shape. Innovative ideas are likely to help some businesspersons to get a competitive edge. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition. Good showing on the academic front is foreseen.

Love Focus: A new love interest promises to make the days ahead exciting!

Lucky Number- 17

Lucky Colour- Violet

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Good showing on the academic front is foreseen. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. Some of you may be keen to diversify on the professional front by learning new skills. Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short. Things start looking much more pleasant than before on the academic front.

Love Focus: Miscommunication and misunderstandings have created a wedge between you and your romantic partner.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Baby Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Signs on the financial front appear encouraging. Things are going very smoothly between you and your family. No new surprises or promotions in the picture for now at work front. You should focus on exercising and maintaining a healthy diet. Some of you may be on the verge of finalising a property. Parents will be satisfied with your progress on the academic front. You can be in two minds about taking a particular course of action.

Love Focus: You and your romantic partner seem to be in a very good place in your relationship.

Lucky Number- 22

Lucky Colour- White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. You may help out someone on the professional front by sharing the workload. Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you go in for a lifestyle change. A family member staying separated is likely to return home for a few days. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. Students have their hands full, but will manage their time well.

Love Focus: The day can end up in complete bliss for the newlyweds or those in love.

Lucky Number- 7

Lucky Colour- Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Winning a lottery or gaining through inheritance is indicated. You are likely to excel beyond your wildest dreams on the professional or academic front. Peace and tranquility prevails on the home front and will help you unwind. This is a good day to undertake a journey, if you are planning to travel out of town.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may fascinate you and lead to a budding romance.

Lucky Number- 1

Lucky Colour- Baby Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Making money may not be too difficult and will lead you to prosperity. You will find yourself much more composed and in control of things on the work front. You may try to get socially in for getting a good match for an eligible family member. You will successfully curb the temptation for junk food to retain good health. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy. You hate to inconvenience anyone, but at times even you can’t help it!

Love Focus: Love generally doesn’t happen by itself, you have to make it happen!

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Beige

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today seems to be a great day to look for opportunities in the real estate realm. You will feel much more nearer to your near and dear ones now, than before. There is much to be done on the professional front by you to attract the right clients. Hard work is the only way you can thwart your rivals on the academic front and you will manage it. You generally remain satisfied with life and are in no mood to take up anything big.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep the interest alive of the one attractive to you.

Lucky Number- 22

Lucky Colour- Dark Slate Grey