Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 24, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You like to face challenges head-on and don’t look back, good for you! Be responsible with your money and spend it only on what’s absolutely necessary. The bond that you share is very precious. People have started to notice you and your efforts will definitely bring the limelight on you. Take time out to remain fit and don’t ignore it for too long. It’s better to let things be and let the universe guide you.

Love Focus: Things on the romantic front don’t look very appealing right now.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial situation improves as previous investments start giving returns. Communicating and talking things out is always better for everyone’s mental health. Remember where you want to be in the future. You won’t be experiencing anything major except if it’s just the usual exhaustion of seasonal cough and cold. They know what your skin needs and they can help you make it better. Avoid conflicts and arguments.

Love Focus: Just keep communicating and try not to create problems for yourself.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 21)

Small but steady steps will lead to a healthier financial future. Indulge in fun activities and family dinners to ease out the pressure. All this hustle will be futile if your mind is exhausted and can no longer help you. You might be struggling to maintain a balance right now. A healthy body and mind are your greatest assets, always remember that. A help that you seek will be given without your having to run around for it.

Love Focus: Romance looks excellent right now and you’re advised to take the plunge.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)

Just be sure and thorough with how things work and money is sure to be on your side. You can look forward to lots of warmth and laughter. Focus on yourself and this will help you keep growing. Try to avoid getting too affected by things. Not seeing the desired results can be frustrating, but don’t give up. Things are looking great and you look fit and healthy. Someone who perpetually irritates you is likely to mend his or her ways.

Love Focus: Single people might be feeling misunderstood, low and lonely right now but this won’t last.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

You will have a normal routine day. You may foresee risks in investments. Your relations with your family have been strained. People seeking promotion or increment might get lucky and all your hard-work will finally pay off. You like to take the centre stage and love the limelight. Religious-minded will derive much mental solace from a visit to a religious place. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy.

Love Focus: Romance looks excellent right now and you must take the plunge.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Have patience and allocate your finances in rewarding areas to invest. Things have started working out for you and you should be relieved. You need to give yourself more credit and celebrate small victories. Keep that thought in mind and let it take you to greater heights. You need to be extra careful about the kind of food you’re having and your lifestyle in general.

Love Focus: Silly fights and conflicts can be avoided if dealt with, calmly.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Invest your time, energy and money wisely. You may get some excellent advice from a family member that will get you out of a sticky wicket. Some of you can take a short break for a sightseeing vacation. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy. You’ve been aiming for a healthy mind and a healthy body too.

Love Focus: Romance is on the cards, take this opportunity and enjoy a little with your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Allocate money for what you’ve always wanted to do for the timing is right and, in your favour, too. A short trip with your supportive family members might be good for you. A break from the negativity will help you paint a clearer picture. Focus on other important things and try to divert your mind from these negative thoughts. Some of you will discover happiness the moment you start participating on the social front.

Love Focus: For all you single, you need to show that you care deeply and are looking for something mature and serious.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Sagittarius (Nov 20 - Dec 21)

A profitable day is foreseen, in which you are likely to earn much. Spend quality time and bond over your favourite activities. A healthy mind and body are what you should always be seeking. A satisfying day is foreseen both on the personal and professional fronts. Something is likely to happen on the academic front which may go in your favour. Delving in occult sciences is likely to give you an inner satisfaction.

Love Focus: You may feel a good vibe with someone really close to you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Capricorn (Dec 21 - Jan 20)

Adhering to fitness plan will be beneficial. A previous investment matures and brings in a lot of money. You will be able to meet a deadline at work without breaking a sweat. A celebration can get underway involving the family. Enjoying a picnic or excursion cannot be ruled out for some. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realised in a party or a get-together.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Aquarius (Jan 19 - Feb 18)

These are testing times that will make you stronger and a better judge. You might go ahead and plan a short trip full of adventure and fun. Things might get overwhelming and it's difficult to juggle both work and personal life. Your health won’t be a bother right now as you’ve started to take care of yourself cautiously. Something is likely to happen on the academic front which may go in your favour.

Love Focus: Communication is the most important aspect of any relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Pisces (Feb 18 - Mar 20)

Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. A home loan desired by some is likely to get sanctioned. Your advice on a business matter will be highly valued. Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. This is an auspicious day to acquire property. Something is likely to happen on the academic front which may go in your favour. Those who matter will value your advice on some specific issues.

Love Focus: Take this time to indulge in love and romance and enjoy the journey completely.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta