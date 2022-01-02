Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 02, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Aries, this day may bring mixed results. Everything seems okay, but you need to be cautious if you are traveling today for business or leisure purposes. All your financial worries and struggles are over, so rejoice. You may have to guide someone in your office. It may be easy for you to solve complicated problems at work today. It's a suitable day to start Yoga or gym activities. Your presence may make the home aura cheerful.

Love Focus: Spending a lot of time with your lover may ensure a strong bond and happy journey on the love front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you may plan to invest in property, but you are advised to wait a bit longer. Good job offers and career opportunities may knock your door, so strike while the iron is hot and choose the best job offer. You may find some free time to relax your mind and body. It is a suitable day to discuss important issues with your spouse. Some encouraging and good news are on the cards.

Love Focus: Some may get special treatment from lovers, so enjoy the wonderful time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a good day overall and stars are in your favor. You just need to be careful on the domestic front. You should rely on your capabilities and focus on promoting your business. Try to be calm and don't make any sudden plans or decisions on the home front. Your excellent and adventurous mindset may compel you to find new ways to have fun. Stars look favorable for your career, so make the most of this suitable time. You may be in top intellectual and physical shape, so enjoy your good health.

Love Focus: Favorable star conditions may ensure a highly passionate evening on the romantic front, so cheer up!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Great news is expected on the financial front. Some may get selected in prestigious institutes or colleges to pursue higher studies. You may be more concerned about increasing your knowledge and learning new things to take your career graph to the highest level. You can expect a wonderful aura at home as everyone may be happy and in a good mood. Stop worrying about anything and focus on the good things happening around you.

Love Focus: This is a suitable day for cozy intimacy and romance. You may get a chance to spend quality time with someone special.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Indigo

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is a good day but you just need to be cautious while dealing with your clients. Family front seems cheerful and you may enjoy the financial company of your near and dear ones. All sorts of legal troubles or property disputes may be resolved soon. Some may start meditation or yoga to get mental peace. Your superiors may want you to finish all pending tasks to today, but your mind may not allow you to focus on work today.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards. This is a perfect day to execute your pending plans on the love front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Olive Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your good financial condition may compel you to invest in stock market or splurge on something expensive. Past investments may reap rewards for you now. An event at home may keep you occupied all day long. You may try to stick to smart work rather than doing hard work. This is a favorable day to start a new fitness regime or enroll in some physical activities in order to keep yourself fit and fine.

Love Focus: Some may plan candle light dinner or surprise for partner.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may be able to solve some financial issues with your efforts and positive approach. It may be hard for you to finish off all the pending business meetings or tasks today. Your efforts to make everyone happy on the family front may be paid off. Those who have not been to spiritual places, they should plan it. You may get some sincere compliments for your perfect physique or health. You may inspire others with your sweet words. Your insight and wit may shine today.

Love Focus: You may wish to express your love for someone, so do it in a friendly way today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your good financial condition may allow you to buy your dream house or a property you have been planning to buy for a long time. This is a moderate day on the professional front. You may have to travel to meet your clients. Some tensions are foreseen on the domestic front, but things may be sorted out soon. All your health issues may be over and you may try to stick to your healthy routine. Too much positivity may be directed towards you and keep you motivated to work on yourself.

Love Focus: Singles may find someone special soon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may have to ask someone for financial help. Avoid taking needless risk on the property front. Married life seems to be on track, so nothing to worry about marital issues. Those who have been working hard for a long time to accomplish an important task, they may be lucky today. You may try an alternative treatment in order to treat a minor but persistent health issue.

Love Focus: This is a favorable day for love birds as they can get chance to spend quality time together or go on a romantic trip.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Beige

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You have a stable financial condition and you may be motivated to earn more money. Some excellent property deals may come your way, so think about them. Today, you may have funny conversations with your cousin or siblings and enjoy a cheerful aura at home. All your confusions and doubts regarding your career path may be clear and you may be ready to take on all challenges on the professional front. You have been watching over your diet and weight for a long time, now it's the right time to reap the rewards.

Love Focus: You may feel love in the air and your partner may show more love and care.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Royal blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some may get new opportunities to boost income sources. An ancestral property may transfer to your name. Running away from tension may not be helpful on the family front. Professional front seems excellent and you are now perfectly capable of facing present challenges and clearing up complicated doubts. You have good health; you just need to learn the way to deal with stressful conditions and control your emotions.

Love Focus: If you are single and discovering a potential love interest in your office or friend circle, then drop this idea.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You should try adding capital to your business or promoting it to reap rewards or increase revenue and sale. This is a good day; you just need to take care of your health. Avoid noticing only negative things about people else you may not be able to increase your social circle. Your loved ones may surprise you by doing something amazing. A complicated task may need your attention at work, so be available for your team. It is a good idea to ditch junk food and opt for healthy diet options.

Love Focus: Love life does not seem exciting. Your partner may open up to you, so don't turn deaf ear and show your sympathetic side.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Indigo