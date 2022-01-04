Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 04, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You are advised to carefully nurture your money matters today. Your family needs that side of you today to be there for them to protect and fight for their will to let others know that your people have your back. You might be planning for a trip to relax and give yourself a refresher. You have a great ability to own the task at hand that is what is required of you today on the work front. You can call it the day to work out and sweat in the gym.

Love Focus: If you want to re-establish the fun in your relationship, plan something romantic for your partner. It will be appreciated.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Feeling satisfied and the content will manifest good luck in money matters. Your work and contributions are recognised at a professional level. If you have been saving to buy a property this is a good time. You will get the opportunity to spend a good time with loved ones, stay positive and happy. You can decide something for your home and it will be great to take everyone on board before making the final decision. You will be feeling the urge to have a spa day and take care of yourself.

Love Focus: In the love relationship, do not control everything and allow the partner to take the lead.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money will come to you however you need to make sure you are utilizing it wisely. Don't be nosy today and focus on your business to avoid miscommunication. Take one thing at a time instead of picking a few at once so that you end up justifying your work. Pick up your phone and make a call to your cousin and share what you have been doing these days.

Love Focus: You and your lover love to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Violet

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Make sure you are saving money instead of ordering stuff and food online. This time will be favourable to you if you stay true to yourself and choose to stay positive. You might plan a family trip with your family or there could be an invitation sent to attend a family gathering. Visit your relatives and catch up! If you want to change your field make sure you have a pros and cons list ready to make the best decision. If you want to move to a new place or buy your dream house you can start looking for your options now.

Love Focus: Love life is getting back on track.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is time to strategies and budget your expenses because you have spent a lot. Your family appreciates you. Spending time with your family and taking a break from work and your career was the best decision. You are completely focused to shape your career better. This is an excellent day to show some gratitude towards your success and share your story. Do not skip the gym today because when you do it, you spend your whole day venting and stressing about it.

Love Focus: You are completely occupied with other things than bringing romance into your love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will get the fruit of your investments and work so keep it up. You might get caught in a family conflict today. Keep yourself grounded today and lower down your voice. Improve yourself with every move you are learning a lot of new things. Remember that practice makes the man perfect. You have a great ability to organise and manage things in a structured way. Your health is amazing hence you are feeling super energetic today.

Love Focus: A match making process for the eligible may get underway and it won’t be long before a suitable match is found!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

The day looks positive and profitable in the financial sector. All you have to do is show some gratitude. The day looks fine as per your home front. You will be engaged in homely activities all day. The colleagues are supportive and you are finally able to connect with your authority. Eat a healthy diet, enjoy home-cooked meals and avoid eating out with friends which is your favourite support. You have been nice and social and today you wish to be in alignment with your inner world and desires.

Love Focus: Someone’s unusual interest in you may perplex you, but it will be romance calling!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your work will pay off and you will be recognised for it. Do the smart work and allow yourself to enjoy it rather than stressing about your finances. You are loved by everyone in your family. You protect them, you stand by them. Today is the day when you can rely on your intuition completely and move flawlessly towards your set of goals. Show your compassion and express your emotions. Everyone loves food however you better know what to eat and what to avoid to be in your desired shape.

Love Focus: You may feel attracted to someone and find ways to interact.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are satisfied with your earnings. There is only a need to watch your expenses. There could be a clash between family members you might be asked to pick aside. You will be recognised for your work. A friendly reminder for you is to take care of your body and mind. If you see something missing, make a schedule. A thumping victory is foreseen for those out to get elected or nominated. Your well wishers will keep your flag flying high on the social front.

Love Focus: The more time you guys spend the stronger your bond and

Understanding will become over time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The new source of income will boost up your bank balance. Try to understand and listen before giving a strong reaction to a statement. You enjoy your work and that reflects on your results. Time to realign your focus on health. There could be a possibility you may meet someone on social media. A thumping victory is foreseen for those out to get elected or nominated. Recognition is in store for some in academics.

Love Focus: Romantic aspirations are likely to be met sooner than you expect, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There is an opportunity to get unexpected monetary gains. Allow your heart to open up, take risks and be a little less suspicious of everyone's intentions. Be upfront and make efforts to spend some time in and around your family members. On the professional front, you are likely to be revered by subordinates because of your skill and competence. You need to be careful about the changing weather to remain fit.

Love Focus: Luck favours those seeking love, as cupid’s arrow finds its mark!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Budget everything and save as much as you can to finally invest in your desired wish. You need to spend some time in which you can relax with your family. Do not let mood define your performance today. Show some gratitude and adapt to your working environment. Discipline is important even though you aren't a fan of rules you have to be more organized in this sector. You will remain in control on the academic front by keeping up with the progress of each subject.

Love Focus: Rekindling love life will be important at this juncture to avoid stagnation creeping in.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange