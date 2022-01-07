Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 07, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today is extremely promising day for important new acquisitions; success is foretold in the venture. A child or family youngster would do you proud with his/her achievement. A job half-done at work may need to be completed on priority for which you may even have to devote some extra time. Health advises you to abandon the oil-rich meat dishes in favor of plant foods rich in fiber. Students will need to streamline study schedule to improve concentration and subsequently results on the academic front. Learn from your mistakes, mend your ways and move forward positively.

Love Focus: Today, your partner is likely to enchant you with a sweet surprise.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may feel gripped by financial uncertainty but determination to succeed is likely to assist you with any imbalances of income and expenses. While at home, you need to curb your aggressive demeanor else it may lead to problems in personal life. Work may be demanding at the moment but you may soon stand out from the competition with your hard work and dedication. It is a favorable time for your weight loss endeavor. This is also a favorable time for students who are aspiring to study abroad.

Love Focus: Your partner is likely to place an enormous amount of trust in you, enjoy this unexpected affection and don’t hold back when asked to respond positively.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Business people are advised to not hold themselves back from taking risks and make efforts towards expansion. Family conflicts between generations will need your diplomatic skills. You are likely to be able to successfully execute any project that you may undertake at your workplace today. You are likely to recover from any ongoing health issues with right medical approach. This is an exceptional time for students, especially those aspiring to pursue research. Those looking for alternative accommodation may come across an ideal one very soon.

Love Focus: Those facing problems in love life will experience stability shortly.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bottle

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

There are likely to be excellent opportunities for experimenting today. A spontaneous visit with friends or organizing a get-together for the family is likely to energize you and give you strength to face the day confidently. Keeping a cool head will be important if you confront problems or obstacles on the professional front. There is a distinct possibility of you facing some health issue. Your plans are in place, you will just have to believe in them. Lack of concentration may make things problematic and some students can feel a lack of confidence. Those negotiating a property can expect to close the deal favorably on profitable terms.

Love Focus: The likelihood of meeting someone special is very promising today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those in business may succeed in taking decisions which is likely to be beneficial in the long run. Don’t allow yourself to become overwhelmed upon confronting difficult situations on the professional front. On the family front, there could be unexpected financial support from your father which may bail you out from precarious situations. To give yourself a lift and invigorate the way you feel, book yourself a massage or a sauna. Students pursuing higher education are likely to be keen to earn some extra income. You may achieve what you need to without too much effort, but the part you play will be extremely beneficial and your contribution influential.

Love Focus: You have every right to simply have fun with others, but with this attitude you rarely experience the feeling of true love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

It’s a good time to realize an investment you had planned for some time. Working professionals may receive opportunities to work on prestigious overseas assignments. Fate is likely to favor you; enjoy every moment of life and the world will respond to you in return. Students may be able to improve their focus and perform well in studies. If possible, postpone your road trip to a distant place as journey appears fraught with hiccups. Whether it is a pleasant family get-together or a celebration with friends – today is perfect for socializing. Restore your composure and try doing some Yoga, or take time off from your work schedule.

Love Focus: Do not hesitate to openly express your feelings and find a way to please your loved one.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Those who have recently started their own venture may begin to see positive development. Some of you may get the opportunity to headline an important project and win accolades for it. There could be misunderstandings with your children and you are advised to exercise restraint in this regard. Students preparing for competitive exams may taste success with dedicated efforts. You can be adventurous today; get out and meet people. The strong movement of stars may strengthen your immune system.

Love Focus: Today is the ideal day for spending some romantic time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

On the family front, your siblings could face some problems and may need your support. Businessmen may find this time suitable to forge global partnerships. Your productivity will be well appreciated by your seniors. Your enthusiastic and optimistic approach brings recognition. The change of planetary position indicates much-needed relief for you. It is a good time for sale and purchase of land. You are likely to be able to get the study steam you desire on the academic front and may come out with flying colours very soon.

Love Focus: There seems to be a thunderstorm brewing in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those in business may taste success as your past plans will now start yielding results. Your usual habits and hard work serve you well today. Some people in your family may not be very warm towards you as they may perceive you to be self-centered. Some of you may also praise and appreciation for your high professionalism from those who matter at workplace. This is a positive time for those involved in sports and they could improve their performance. If you are looking to continue your studies after a break, then some good news is likely to come your way.

Love Focus: Efforts to win the love and affection of your partner are likely to will have a positive effect on the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial strength may remain strong and there are indications of gain from stock trading. Friends and family know exactly how much you mean to them and value your company. Your high professionalism and thorough approach to business distinguishes you from your competitors and may increase your chances of winning. Moderate exercise may have a positive effect on the entire body and increase your energy and vitality. You’ll all have a great time and have good memories of this special event. This is also a good time to invest in real estate.Love Focus: There could be onset of a new romantic relationship later in the day which is likely to work out well in the long run.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Someone may try to smooth talk you into parting with your money. Those associated with the field of IT, media and marketing are likely do exceedingly well today. Any ongoing disputes in your family may now come to an end. Involvement in sports and outdoor activities may help in balancing your energy level. Students are likely to remain devoted and may perform well in exams. Those appearing for competitive exams are likely to be successful. Today you will need to reach a verdict on a large-scale purchase of land or a long-term investment in real estate.

Love Focus: Those in a committed relationship will want to please your mate with a pleasant surprise; most likely, there will be a romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Mauve

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those in business are likely to see a spike in profits as they succeed in increasing footfalls in their establishment. You may receive the complete support of your colleagues and your seniors will remain impressed with your pace of work. Beware of any viral infections or seasonal illnesses which may affect you today. Students are likely to perform well in exams and may taste success in achieving their goals. Shifting to a different accommodation may bring prosperity for some natives. You will need to pay attention to travel detail as an oversight may ruin all the fun.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to be stressed because of the non-cooperative attitude of their significant other.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige